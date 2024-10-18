Get your home holiday-ready with the help of these 11 cleaning essentials

The holiday season is just around the corner and guests will soon drop by. You can make sure your home is holiday-ready by giving it a deep clean. Focus on areas you plan to use to entertain guests, like the living room, kitchen, dining room and bathrooms. You can also prioritize tasks such as the dishes, laundry and messes that need immediate attention.

These 11 cleaning essentials will get you excited to refresh your home in time for the holiday season:

No cleaning routine would be complete without the help of Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, available at Walmart. This all-purpose cleaner can be used on walls, floors, bathtubs, sneakers and more. It uses micro-scrubbers to lift away dirt and grime. Try this 2-Pack Damp Clean Duster Sponge, $7.99 on Amazon, as an alternative. A gentle sweep can easily remove a large amount of dust without leaving any traces or marks.

Original price: $9.64

Use Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner Spray on a wide range of surfaces to remove grease, dirt and grime. It is formulated with a fresh, fruity rhubarb scent. Reviewers say that surfaces stay cleaner for longer with this spray. You can also buy the spray at Walmart.

5 EASY KITCHEN UPDATES YOU CAN MAKE FOR UNDER $100

Original price: $52.49

Save yourself elbow grease and back pain with this Electric Spin Scrubber from Amazon. This cordless power scrubber has a hand-held and extendable handle that can adjust from 14 to 60 inches. With two cleaning speeds, most messes are easily taken care of.

The Swiffer power mop all-in-one mopping system cleans a mop and bucket in half the time. The multi-surface mopping pads have 300 scrubbing strips that reach deep into grooves and grout to remove sticky spills and daily dirt and grime.

This Blueland toilet cleaner starter set contains 30 tablets with a refreshing lemon scent. Reviews note that it is a plastic-free cleaner that is effective yet gentle on the planet. The tablets use plant-based ingredients to wash away soap scum and grime without harsh chemicals. Drop one into the toilet bowl and let it fizz away to remove tough stains and grime. Or try the Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner, which costs $4.47 at Walmart, and works to keep toilets clean and fresh with just one click.

This grime-fighting set of brushes from OXO makes it easy to work on hard-to-clean spots. The set includes a large brush for scrubbing shower door tracks, stovetops and more. Use a small brush for fixtures, thin grout lines and other tight spaces. You can buy the set on OXO.

Original price: $29.99

This pack of 75 tear-away towels from Amazon is washable and reusable up to 50 times. They can be used wet or dry and are designed to absorb spills, wipe down surfaces and remove dust and debris. These professional-grade towels, $7.97 for a three-pack at Home Depot, are great for cleaning glass surfaces.

Angry Mama is a microwave oven steam cleaner that uses steam to remove dirt and grime from your microwave. Just fill it with a mixture of water and vinegar, microwave it and let the steam soften the stains so they can be wiped away. You can buy a similar type of steam cleaner at Walmart for $7.05.

Original price: $199.99

Use the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner on any type of flooring: windows, carpet, tile, granite, stainless steel; you name it. The Neat Steam Cleaner uses steam to remove dirt, grease and stains while eliminating 99.99% of bacteria from any surface. It's light enough to carry around, making it a perfect cleaner for the entire home. The BLACK+DECKER 7-in-1 Steam Mop , has a SmartSelect control system that lets you regulate steam.

BISSELL's Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is designed to be highly portable without sacrificing capacity or suction. It is small enough to store in a closet and works with plain water or diluted cleaning solutions.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

This all-natural carpet deodorizer and freshener works fast to neutralize strong smells from pet urine, feces and vomit. Made with natural ingredients like eucalyptus and lemon, it absorbs odors and leaves a fresh scent. It is safe for homes with pets and children. Arm & Hammer Carpet Odor Eliminator, $4.47 at Home Depot, eliminates tough odors with Baking Soda and fresh scents.