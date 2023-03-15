Popular baby names from the 1980s that could make a comeback: From Michael to Jessica

Trend experts say styles from the 1980s are making a comeback for 2023.

Does this blast from the past extend to baby names? Maybe.

Popular online baby name guides, such as Nameberry and The Bump, have been reporting that parents are looking at "retro" and "vintage" names for babies they’ve welcomed or plan to welcome in the 2020s.

"Choosing a vintage name can give you the best of all worlds, drawing on classic inspiration with modern style," a Nameberry report from January 2023 explained.

"Vintage baby names are found on the popularity lists of a hundred years ago and then often faded from sight, only to be revived for the new generation of babies," the report continued. "The best antique names are inspired by literary, biblical and royal sources."

For parents who feel a connection to the 80s, here’s a list of the top 10 baby names that were given to boys and girls from 1980 to 1989, according to data collected by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The government agency was able to narrow down which names were the most popular for babies born in the 1980s by ranking the number of occurrences of each name given to the 37.7 million babies who were born that decade.

Popular boy names of the 1980s

1. Michael

Michael is a biblical name that means "who resembles God" in Hebrew, according to The Bump, a pregnancy and baby-focused parenting website that has an online baby name dictionary.

The name Michael was found to be the most popular for boys born in the U.S. in the 1980s. The name was reportedly given to 663,844 boys, according to the SSA.

2. Christopher

Christopher is a Greek name that reportedly means "bearing Christ," according to The Bump.

The name Christopher was reportedly given to 554,976 boys born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

3. Matthew

Matthew is an anglicized biblical name of Hebrew origin that reportedly means the "gift of God" or "gift of Yahweh," according to The Bump.

The name Matthew was reportedly given to 459,044 boys born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

4. Joshua

Joshua is a biblical name that reportedly means "Jehovah is salvation" in Hebrew, according to The Bump.

The name Joshua was reportedly given to 396,628 boys born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

5. David

David is a biblical name that reportedly means "beloved" or "uncle" in Hebrew, according to The Bump.

The name David was reportedly given to 383,784 boys born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

6. James

James is a gender-neutral biblical name that reportedly means "supplanter" in Hebrew, according to The Bump.

The name James was reportedly given to 356,548 boys born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

7. Daniel

Daniel is a biblical name that reportedly means "God is my Judge" in Hebrew, according to The Bump.

The name Daniel was reportedly given to 345,576 boys born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

8. Robert

Robert is an anglicized German name that reportedly means "bright frame," according to The Bump.

The name Robert was reportedly given to 321,719 boys born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

9. John

John is a masculine biblical name that means "God is gracious" in Hebrew and it’s reportedly derived from the Hebrew name Yohannan, which has the same meaning, according to The Bump.

The name John was reportedly given to 321,226 boys born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

10. Joseph

Joseph is an anglicized biblical name that means "Jehovah shall add" in Hebrew, which is derived from the Hebrew name Yosef, according to The Bump.

The name Joseph was reportedly given to 299,485 boys born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

Popular girl names of the 1980s

1. Jessica

Jessica is a faith-inspired Hebrew name that means "He sees," which might be derived from the Hebrew names Jesca and Iscah, two names that appear in the Jewish bible and Christian Old Testament, according to the Bump.

The name Jessica was reportedly given to 469,520 girls born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

2. Jennifer

Jennifer is a Welsh name that means "the fair one" and it’s reportedly "rooted in the Welsh [name] Gwynhwyfar," according to The Bump.

"Jennifer is a modern variation of the legendary Guinevere and shares its meaning as ‘the fair one,’" The Bump reports.

The name Jennifer was reportedly given to 440,895 girls born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

3. Amanda

Amanda is an anglicized Latin name that means "worthy of love" or "lovable," and it’s reportedly derived from the Shakespearean name Miranda, which has a similar meaning, according to The Bump.

The name Amanda was reportedly given to 369,735 girls born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

4. Ashley

Ashley is a gender-neutral name of British or "Old English" origin that reportedly means "ash tree meadow," according to The Bump.

The name Ashley was reportedly given to 352,192 girls born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

5. Sarah

Sarah is a feminine Hebrew name that reportedly means "princess," according to The Bump.

The name Ashley was reportedly given to 272,636 girls born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

6. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name that reportedly means "crown" or "garland" in Greek, according to The Bump.

The name Ashley was reportedly given to 218,162 girls born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

7. Melissa

Melissa is a Greek name that reportedly means "bee" or "honey," according to The Bump.

The name Melissa was reportedly given to 217,933 girls born in the U.S. during the 1990s, according to the SSA.

8. Nicole

Nicole is a French name that reportedly means "people of victory," which is derived from the male name Nicholas (or Nikolaos in Greek), according to The Bump.

The name Nicole was reportedly given to 210,500 girls born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

9. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is an anglicized biblical name that means "God’s promise" or "God is my oath" in Hebrew, and it’s reportedly derived from the Hebrew name Elisheva, according to The Bump.

The name Elizabeth was reportedly given to 198,984 girls born in the U.S. during the 1980s, according to the SSA.

10. Heather

Heather is a nature-based British name that reportedly means "evergreen flowering plant" and directly references the heather plant, according to The Bump.

The name Heather was reportedly given to 191,863 girls born in the U.S. during the 1970s, according to the SSA.

The top 10 baby names of 2021

Only one name from the SSA’s top 10 names of the 1980s list made it to the agency’s top 10 baby names of 2021 list, which is the most up-to-date name list the SSA has.

The name that made it was James, and it was ranked as the fifth most popular boy name.

Other boy names that made it to the top 10 were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore.

For girls, the top 10 names were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.