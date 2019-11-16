Plus-size blogger slams body shamers after harsh reactions to her Meghan Markle re-creations

A blogger who recently re-created some of Meghan Markle’s most memorable looks is hitting back at body shamers who had negative things to say about her size.

Katie Sturino, 36, regularly shares her re-creations of celebrity women’s fashions for her “Super Size the Look” series.

Her most recent posts depicting her dressed as Markle in various outfits, from her South Africa tour outfits to her U.S. Open attire, quickly went viral.

The body-positivity advocate, however, was met by harsh critics who shamed the plus-size influencer's body size in comparison to Markle’s.

“She looks like she ate Meghan Markle…and stole her dress,” one critic said about her posts.

“She looks like a Prius,” another person said.

Another critic wrote, “No matter what the clothing is, NO clothing looks good in obese people because obesity doesn’t look good and is extremely unhealthy. Stop promoting unhealthy bodies!”

In an Instagram posted on Thursday, Sturino slammed the negative commenters in a lengthy response.

“Every time I think we have made so much progress about our bodies and the way we talk about women, something pops up to remind me our work is not done!” she wrote. “There is a war on women’s bodies in the media and beyond.”

Sturino said that while the harsh comments do not hurt her feelings, she found them to be “scary.”

“It’s scary that a woman who is almost the average size in this country would be regarded with such shock!” she added.

Instead of focusing on the negative things people have to say online, the blogger encouraged her followers to “keep spreading positivity.”

“Please don’t engage with the crazies in the comments. PLEASE DO LOOK AT YOURSELF IN THE MIRROR AND TELL HER THAT YOU LOVE HER,” Sturino said.

“Nobody deserves to be spoken to like this, on or offline. We have work to do!!!!”