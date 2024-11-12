Celebrate your pets this Christmas with these 10 pawsatively amazing early Black Friday deals from Walmart

The holidays are fast approaching, so as you’re making your lists for gifts to buy, don’t forget to include your pets! Although your cat and dog might not fully understand that it’s the holidays, they love getting gifts just as much as you!

Walmart’s early Black Friday deals feature tons of discounts on pet toys, beds, crates and other products. The sale runs now through November 17 and is a lead up to even more sales happening on Black Friday.

Treat your puppy or cat this year to their favorite toys and treats. Here are 10 of the pet deals you should take advantage of during Walmart’s sale.

Original price: $129.99

Cat trees are a favorite for any cat. This PAWZ cat tree has a cute cactus shape, so plant-lovers rejoice! You can choose from other colors and shapes, depending on your (and your cat’s) personal style.

Original price: $39.99

Standing water isn’t always the best for your furry friends. A pet fountain is a much better alternative, helping to keep the water clean and free from dust and dander. It also holds a lot more water than your average dish, making it easier to leave for a couple of days when you need to.

Original price: $29.99

Dogs who love to pull are often safer and more responsive with a no-pull dog harness. The harness has built-in reflective strips, so it’s great for walking at night or early in the morning. It also has a durable metal clip for the leash that won’t wear down.

Original price: $199.99

Instead of getting pet hair all over your floor, regularly groom your pet with this Bodssan pet grooming kit. The kit gives you everything you need to trim, brush and vacuum your pets' fur. The vacuum is plenty quiet, so you won’t have to worry about spooking your pet.

Original price: $599.99

Owning a cat is a rewarding and often hilarious experience, but cleaning your cat’s litter box is never a pleasant experience. Avoid getting your hands dirty by getting a self-cleaning litter box. It’s a big upfront investment, but it makes it easy to keep your cats' litter box clean. This litter box also has health monitoring features and a sleep mode that’s quieter.

Original price: $50.99

Now is the perfect time to buy your pup a new bed for the holidays. A Reyox large dog bed is fluffy and large enough for dogs up to 55 lbs. The outer casing of the bed can easily be taken off and washed, so this bed is built to last.

Original price: $399.99

Crate trained dogs that suffer from anxiety will be safer in this heavy-duty dog crate. It’s made from steel and has a grate with a tray underneath that catches any messes your dog makes while alone. The crate is big enough for large dog breeds, and it’s very easy to assemble.

Original price: $19.99

Get your dog’s favorite treats for much less during Walmart’s Black Friday sale. Pawmate natural dog treats are just over $10, and they’re made of natural ingredients that help your dog’s digestion.

Original price: $49.99

Cat scratching posts don’t have to be boring. Add some fun to your decor with this mushroom cat scratching post. The adorable mushrooms make the perfect scratching post for any size. It won’t take up a ton of space, and it’s made from durable materials.

Original price: $16.99

Dogs who love to chew or play tug will love this eight-pack of dog toys. The pack includes eight different rope toys, including a rope ball and an adorable teddy bear made of rope as well.