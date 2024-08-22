Prepare your dog for colder weather with these fall and winter pet accessories

When fall and winter hit, it’s time to break out your boots, hat and other cold-weather clothes. Don’t forget to do the same for your dogs, too! When you go out for walks, grab their jackets and boots, just like you do. Colder weather also means it’s time to upgrade their beds and add some soft, cozy blankets.

These pet accessories can make sure your dog is comfortable and happy, even though they may not be able to get outside as much.

An insulated bed that traps your dog's heat and creates a warm haven to relax in on cold days. Get an insulated bed from Amazon that’s ideal for indoor and outdoor use and comes in real-tree camo. Pet Smart also has a heated bed that you can plug in and warm up for your furry friend.

Short-haired dogs often struggle in the snow since they don’t have enough fur on their paws to keep them from freezing if they’re in the snow too long. Dog boots help dogs walk longer distances in the snow by keeping their paws warm and dry. You can find different styles of dog boots from Amazon and through Ruff Wear.

A jacket for your dog keeps them warm no matter how cold it gets. L.L. Bean has a flannel, sherpa-lined dog vest in red and black plaid, ideal for chilly fall days. Amazon also has a durable Carhartt dog vest with extra pockets, so your dog can carry their own treats or dog bags. When winter hits, upgrade to an insulated winter jacket from Ruff Wear.

It gets darker much earlier in the fall and winter, so to stay safe during evening walks, you need a reflective leash. Find affordable reflective leashes on Amazon that light up when car lights hit it. L.L. Bean also has a reflective leash that’s even brighter, so if you walk where there are a lot of cars or in the woods during hunting season, your dog will be well lit.

Dogs who do walk barefoot in the fall and winter can benefit from protective paw wax that heals any cracked paw pads. It can also prevent cracking in the first place if you apply before going for walks. You can get paw wax from Chewy or Amazon.

You can never have too many soft blankets for your pup, so now is the time to stock up. Amazon has a three-pack of fleece blankets you can get in different patterns and colors. L.L. Bean also has a fleece-lined blanket that’s waterproof, which helps protect them from mud, dirt and moisture.

You should avoid leaving your dog outside for too long in the winter, but for dogs who don’t want to come in, an insulated kennel can provide a place for them to relax comfortably. Amazon and Tractor Supply Company sell insulated kennels in different styles.