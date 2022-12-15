Pennsylvania woman quits her job as makeup artist, opens farm animal rescue sanctuary

A 33-year-old woman quit her day job to open a nonprofit sanctuary for farm animals in need.

Pennsylvania resident Amanda Clark had a career as a makeup artist when she was inspired to open a sanctuary for farm animals, she told SWNS.

After a visit to a sanctuary in New York in 2017, Clark said she knew she had found her calling.

"After seeing the amazing work of the sanctuary, I knew that’s what I wanted to do," she said.

Clark visited with her husband, Steve — and said they became vegan quickly after.

"We were so touched by their stories, we literally became vegan overnight," she said.

In July 2017, Clark rescued the first animals — two goats named Patrick and Darby.

At the time, the couple were living in a suburban neighborhood with no room to house farm animals.

After making their existing area work for some time, the couple decided to look for more space in Pennsylvania.

In March 2019, the Clarks moved the sanctuary to Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania, which is now home to approximately 200 different farm animals, according to the sanctuary's website.

"I just knew it was what I wanted to do, and I quit my job as a makeup artist to care for the animals full-time," she told SWNS.

Local volunteers help out at the Here With Us Farm Sanctuary, including the couple's own son, Fin.

"Our mission is to provide a safe and loving home to farm animals who have been abused and neglected," said Clark.

She said she did not grow up on a farm — but wanted to show the animals that they are cared for and appreciated.

Clark said she starts her day around 7 a.m.

She feeds the outside animals first, then returns to the house and cares for the disabled ones.

All of the farm animals at Here With Us Farm Sanctuary have been rescued.

Many have special needs.

The sanctuary houses three ducks — Tuck, Cheerio and Dandy. All of them have neurological disorders and are wheelchair-bound.

"Diesel, the rooster, was surrendered to us with mobility and ‘anger’ issues — but he has never shown any aggression," she said.

Of the 180 animals rescued, some animals include birds with missing toes and goats with prosthetic limbs.

"It just goes to show all of these animals deserve love and patience," said Clark.

