Pastor, founder of LA Dream Center accepting donations, housing homeless amid raging wildfires in California

Americans began to flee their homes and businesses this week as wildfires in California raged and decimated entire communities in five counties.

Firefighters, law enforcement and civilians are working together to contain the fires, while local shelters and organizations are distributing food and supplies and offering a roof to those seeking refuge as thousands of people lose their homes.

"It's like a ghost town in a lot of these communities," Matthew Barnett, founder of the LA Dream Center, told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"We're just trying to provide every type of solution. Financial is obviously important because of the housing," he said.

The LA Dream Center is a resource center for California residents seeking shelter and those in need of recovery assistance and food. The organization is a cornerstone of free programs for communities around the world.

"You take on 20% more growth on your campus overnight. That's a lot in a city like Los Angeles," he said. "It's so expensive to turn on the utilities and everything."

Thirty years ago, Barnett planned to serve as a pastor for a few months before he quickly fell in love with Los Angeles and decided to stay indefinitely to open the Dream Center.

"We thought in a city like Los Angeles that's known as a 24/7 city, why not have a place that would be in the heart of Los Angeles that would really pick up the broken pieces of dreams and those that are hurting and struggling," Barnett said.

Located on US Route 101, the Dream Center opened in 1996 after the building was purchased from the Catholic Church for $3.9 million.

"They could have sold it for $16 million to Paramount Studios," Barnett said.

The 15-story building was a filming location for eight years. It now houses 700 residents, including homeless veterans, emancipated minors and families, among others, on a daily basis.

"It’s open 24 hours a day to anybody that’s in need," Barnett said.

Today, the Dream Center is serving private rooms, food, necessities and other supplies to local California residents who are in need of assistance while firefighters struggle to control the flames.

Australian chef Wolfgang Puck dropped off 2,000 meals on Friday afternoon.

"He’s like, ‘When are you going to serve them?’ and I said, ‘How about right now?’" Barnett said.

"This is COVID times 10," Barnett said of relief efforts.

"And so, we just threw them right on the front line." (See the video just below.)

Barnett added that the generous donation of food would only last two hours before being depleted.

"Then, someone else will step up, and we’ll put them on the front line and a new restaurant will show up," Barnett said.

"It's just miracle after miracle. It's a miracle when you need it, it always seems to show up. When you take care of hurting people, God has a way of just providing all these unbelievable outlets that take place. It happens that way."

Amid the dangerous wildfire situation, the Dream Center and its 250 daily volunteers are loading trucks with supplies to take to affected areas and serving food lines for 10 hours a day.

"I'm not in my home," Barnett said. "I'm away from my home right now, and I'm staying in my office. So, I'm really the displaced — helping other displaced people."

"We're just kind of like out here not knowing the future of our own home that's just a couple blocks away from the fire and yet serving out of our own pain," Barnett said of his family, including dogs.

"Serving out of our own struggle."

Celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Florence Pugh, Billie Eilish, Jojo Siwa and King Bach are among the others who have thrown their support behind the Dream Center; they've shared posts on social media, garnering even more attention and volunteerism.

"These are people we've never met, but they’re people looking for ways to do good," Barnett said.

The Dream Center is collecting donations of food and non-perishables, baby supplies, clothing, water and financial donations online and in person.