Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wildfire

Pastor, founder of LA Dream Center accepting donations, housing homeless amid raging wildfires in California

Matthew Barnett, founder of LA Dream Center, received 2,000 meals from Wolfgang Puck on Friday for California wildfire support

Gabriele Regalbuto By Gabriele Regalbuto Fox News
Published
close
Amid raging wildfires, founder of LA Dream Center urges support for California residents Video

Amid raging wildfires, founder of LA Dream Center urges support for California residents

Matthew Barnett, founder of the LA Dream Center, is seeking financial support plus donations of food, clothing, baby essentials and necessities for California residents who have been displaced by the wildfires.

Americans began to flee their homes and businesses this week as wildfires in California raged and decimated entire communities in five counties.

Firefighters, law enforcement and civilians are working together to contain the fires, while local shelters and organizations are distributing food and supplies and offering a roof to those seeking refuge as thousands of people lose their homes.

"It's like a ghost town in a lot of these communities," Matthew Barnett, founder of the LA Dream Center, told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview. (See the video at the top of this article.) 

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

"We're just trying to provide every type of solution. Financial is obviously important because of the housing," he said. 

The LA Dream Center is a resource center for California residents seeking shelter and those in need of recovery assistance and food. The organization is a cornerstone of free programs for communities around the world.

Aftermath of the California wildfires

Cars are left charred inside a dealership in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

"You take on 20% more growth on your campus overnight. That's a lot in a city like Los Angeles," he said. "It's so expensive to turn on the utilities and everything."

Thirty years ago, Barnett planned to serve as a pastor for a few months before he quickly fell in love with Los Angeles and decided to stay indefinitely to open the Dream Center.

"We thought in a city like Los Angeles that's known as a 24/7 city, why not have a place that would be in the heart of Los Angeles that would really pick up the broken pieces of dreams and those that are hurting and struggling," Barnett said.

LA FIRE CHIEF SAYS CITY FAILED RESIDENTS IN WILDFIRE PREP, BUDGET CUTS: ‘SCREAMING TO BE PROPERLY FUNDED’

Located on US Route 101, the Dream Center opened in 1996 after the building was purchased from the Catholic Church for $3.9 million.

"They could have sold it for $16 million to Paramount Studios," Barnett said.

Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard

Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on Jan. 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Palisades Fire has grown to over 15,000 acres and 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate while a second major fire burns near Eaton Canyon in Altadena. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

The 15-story building was a filming location for eight years. It now houses 700 residents, including homeless veterans, emancipated minors and families, among others, on a daily basis.

LA FIRE SOUNDED ALARM ON BUDGET CUTS IMPACTING WILDFIRE RESPONSE: MEMO

"It’s open 24 hours a day to anybody that’s in need," Barnett said.

Today, the Dream Center is serving private rooms, food, necessities and other supplies to local California residents who are in need of assistance while firefighters struggle to control the flames.

California wildfires as seen from space

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Eaton Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Australian chef Wolfgang Puck dropped off 2,000 meals on Friday afternoon.

"He’s like, ‘When are you going to serve them?’ and I said, ‘How about right now?’" Barnett said. 

"This is COVID times 10," Barnett said of relief efforts.

"And so, we just threw them right on the front line." (See the video just below.)

Barnett added that the generous donation of food would only last two hours before being depleted.

Founder of LA Dream Center received 2,000 meals from Wolfgang Puck for CA residents Video

"Then, someone else will step up, and we’ll put them on the front line and a new restaurant will show up," Barnett said. 

"It's just miracle after miracle. It's a miracle when you need it, it always seems to show up. When you take care of hurting people, God has a way of just providing all these unbelievable outlets that take place. It happens that way."

Aftermath of the California wildfires

A view of smoke covering the sky due to Eaton wildfire in Altadena of Los Angeles County, California, on Jan. 9, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Amid the dangerous wildfire situation, the Dream Center and its 250 daily volunteers are loading trucks with supplies to take to affected areas and serving food lines for 10 hours a day.

"This is COVID times 10," Barnett said of the relief efforts.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I'm not in my home," Barnett said. "I'm away from my home right now, and I'm staying in my office. So, I'm really the displaced — helping other displaced people."

"We're just kind of like out here not knowing the future of our own home that's just a couple blocks away from the fire and yet serving out of our own pain," Barnett said of his family, including dogs. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Serving out of our own struggle."

Celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Florence Pugh, Billie Eilish, Jojo Siwa and King Bach are among the others who have thrown their support behind the Dream Center; they've shared posts on social media, garnering even more attention and volunteerism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These are people we've never met, but they’re people looking for ways to do good," Barnett said.

The Dream Center is collecting donations of food and non-perishables, baby supplies, clothing, water and financial donations online and in person.

Gabriele Regalbuto is a Senior Editor of SEO at Fox News Digital. Gabriele has a Journalism and Communications degree from West Virginia University. She has worked to produce content for newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms. At Fox, she has assisted in coverage of breaking news events including the 2024 presidential cycle, 2022 midterm elections, Queen Elizabeth II's death, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Deals