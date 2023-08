Wine quiz! How much do you know about the delicious drink?

One of the most popular alcoholic beverages in the world is wine, a drink made from the fermented juice of grapes.

With National Pinot Noir Day occurring on August 18, how about celebrating the occasion by taking a fun and engaging lifestyle quiz about all things wine?

Take a sip of this quiz — and see how well you do!

Roughly how many grapes are in a standard bottle of wine? 100-200 grapes

600-800 grapes

1,000-1,200 grapes

Over 1,500 grapes Oenophobia is the fear or hatred of wine — true or false? True

False Which country has a law stating married women are prohibited from drinking more than one glass of wine at a restaurant or bar? Italy

France

Bolivia

Chile Why is wine often "swirled" upon pouring and before drinking? To coat the glass

To release the aroma, or scent

To see if the bottle has expired

To deepen the coloring Which three countries are thought to be the most wine-producing nations as of 2022? Italy, Spain, Chile

Italy, France, New Zealand

Italy, New Zealand, United States

Italy, Spain, France Wine is made with the same grapes available for purchase at grocery stores — true or false? True

False The proper way to hold a wine glass is by the stem to ensure the holder’s hand doesn’t affect the wine's temperature — true or false? True

False Which of the following is not a type of white wine? Riesling

Pinot Gris

Pinot Simi

Chenin Blanc What is the most popular red wine pairing when eating rich red meat, according to Blue Apron? Cabernet Sauvignon

Merlot

Malbec

Pinot Noir Red wine is believed to help with lowering cholesterol — true or false? True

False The largest wine list at a restaurant is 1,746 options long (counted in Dec. 2008) — and is located in which country, according to Guinness World Records? Luxembourg

Paraguay

Argentina

Portugal When is National Wine Day celebrated? February 14

May 25

July 1

October 17 Wine is produced in only half of the 50 United States — true or false? True

False What percentage of wine is fat, according to the USDA’s National Nutrient Database? None

2%

5%

10% Red wine typically has fewer calories than white wine — true or false? True

False



