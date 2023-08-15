Wine quiz! How much do you know about the delicious drink?

One of the most popular alcoholic beverages in the world is wine, a drink made from the fermented juice of grapes.

With National Pinot Noir Day occurring on August 18, how about celebrating the occasion by taking a fun and engaging lifestyle quiz about all things wine?

Take a sip of this quiz — and see how well you do!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Roughly how many grapes are in a standard bottle of wine?</h3> <ul> <li>100-200 grapes</li> <li>600-800 grapes</li> <li>1,000-1,200 grapes</li> <li>Over 1,500 grapes</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Oenophobia is the fear or hatred of wine — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which country has a law stating married women are prohibited from drinking more than one glass of wine at a restaurant or bar?</h3> <ul> <li>Italy</li> <li>France</li> <li>Bolivia</li> <li>Chile</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Why is wine often "swirled" upon pouring and before drinking?</h3> <ul> <li>To coat the glass</li> <li>To release the aroma, or scent</li> <li>To see if the bottle has expired</li> <li>To deepen the coloring</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which three countries are thought to be the most wine-producing nations as of 2022?</h3> <ul> <li>Italy, Spain, Chile</li> <li>Italy, France, New Zealand</li> <li>Italy, New Zealand, United States</li> <li>Italy, Spain, France</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wine is made with the same grapes available for purchase at grocery stores — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The proper way to hold a wine glass is by the stem to ensure the holder’s hand doesn’t affect the wine's temperature — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of the following is not a type of white wine?</h3> <ul> <li>Riesling</li> <li>Pinot Gris</li> <li>Pinot Simi</li> <li>Chenin Blanc</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the most popular red wine pairing when eating rich red meat, according to Blue Apron?</h3> <ul> <li>Cabernet Sauvignon</li> <li>Merlot</li> <li>Malbec</li> <li>Pinot Noir</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Red wine is believed to help with lowering cholesterol — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The largest wine list at a restaurant is 1,746 options long (counted in Dec. 2008) — and is located in which country, according to Guinness World Records?</h3> <ul> <li>Luxembourg</li> <li>Paraguay</li> <li>Argentina</li> <li>Portugal</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When is National Wine Day celebrated?</h3> <ul> <li>February 14</li> <li>May 25</li> <li>July 1</li> <li>October 17</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Wine is produced in only half of the 50 United States — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What percentage of wine is fat, according to the USDA’s National Nutrient Database?</h3> <ul> <li>None</li> <li>2%</li> <li>5%</li> <li>10%</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Red wine typically has fewer calories than white wine — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>



