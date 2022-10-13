Parents sound off as PA school district nixes Halloween costume parades for kids

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'DISAPPOINTED' - Parents are speaking out as one school district in Pennsylvania has announced it's canceling its annual Halloween parades for elementary students due to safety and "inclusivity" concerns. Continue reading…

'FLIGHT FRIGHT' - A man on Reddit reveals his travel experience that allegedly escalated after he refused to switch plane seats for a family. Continue reading…

THUMBS DOWN? - Gen Z is identifying a certain emoji as "passive-aggressive" — are you still using it? Continue reading…

'GRAVE CONCERN' - Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society, spoke with Fox News Digital about the results of new colonoscopy study, which she says are "widely" misinterpreted. Continue reading…

3 KEY QUESTIONS - In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, here are three important questions all women should ask themselves before they request a mammogram consultation or appointment. Continue reading…

ARE YOU A ‘SCRUNCHY’ PARENT? - Here's the truth behind a viral TikTok trend in which mothers poke fun of their own parenting styles. Continue reading…

'MY MOM WOULD BE PROUD' - Jerron Hoffman, a 12-year-old from Virginia, lost his mother, Kim Hoffman, to cancer in 2021. Now, he's supporting and encourage young cancer patients who are struggling today. Continue reading...

THESE PETS NEED HOMES - Chaz, an all-white domestic shorthair cat who has been dubbed the "best companion ever," is currently up for adoption at King Street Cats in Alexandria, Virginia, after he was rescued in Kuwait. Continue reading...

'HISTORY MAKING' - The world’s largest cast iron skillet, measuring 18 feet across and weighing 14,360 pounds, is now on display at the new Lodge Museum of Cast Iron in Tennessee. Continue reading…

PETS QUIZ - How well do you know these surprising facts about dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and more? Test your knowledge...

GOURD GARDENS GALORE - If pumpkin picking is on your family's Halloween season to-do list, check out these impressive pumpkin patches across America. Continue reading…

'HALLOWEEKEND' TRENDS - "Larger-than-life" decorations and costumes based on pop culture are apparently all the rage this Halloween. Continue reading…

BAR FOOD RIVALS - Buffalo wings may have some competition with this sandwich that's only found in western New York. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - Maryland mom Carlena Davis shares with Fox News Digital a fun lunchbox idea: schoolbook-inspired sandwiches for kids. Try the recipe…

