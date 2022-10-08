Children battling cancer get boost from Virginia boy who lost his own mom to the disease

A 12-year-old boy from Virginia is honoring his late mother by filling "Joy Jars" for children who are battling cancer.

Jerron Hoffman lost his mother, Kim Hoffman, to cancer in 2021. Now, in an effort to support and encourage young cancer patients who are struggling today, he teamed up with the Jessie Rees Foundation to stuff thousands of plastic jars with toys, games and items of clothing at Tysons Sport and Health in McLean, Virginia, this past Saturday morning.

"I thought of investing toward the cure or helping the care. I decided to do the care because if I invest in the cure, it won’t immediately help someone right away," said Hoffman.

The Joy Jars "will make someone’s day better," he told Fox News Digital.

Each of the completed jars are being distributed to pediatric cancer patients across the country.

Thousands of colorful toys curated by the age groups of children — ranging from a few months to 16 years old — were arranged on tables.

Some 100 volunteers stuffed 3,000 "Joy Jars" in just a few hours.

Jerron’s dad, Daniel Hoffman, a former CIA station chief and a Fox News contributor, supported his son’s efforts every step of the way.

"My son is 12, the same age that Jessie Rees was when she died from brain cancer," said Hoffman.

"The idea of helping kids with pediatric cancer was the best way we could think of to honor Jessie Rees, honor my wife and help kids in need of a little bit of joy in their lives," he also said.

"Joy Jars" are key to the California-based Jessie Rees Foundation, which was begun by young Jessie, who had terminal cancer.

She tragically passed away in 2012, but her legacy lives on today.

The foundation, led by Jessie’s father Erik, encourages every child who is fighting cancer to never, ever give up the battle.

"On behalf of the Jessie Rees Foundation, we are just so honored to be here in McLean, Virginia, stuffing 3,000 ‘Joy Jars’ for kids fighting cancer. We want to say thanks to the Hoffman family and the awesome community that wants to encourage kids fighting cancer," Rees told Fox News Digital.

Jerron Hoffman raised $200,000 for the Saturday "Joy Jar" event and the foundation — clearly showing kids who are battling cancer that people across the country are supporting them.

"This is a way to honor my mom," said Jerron.

"I know my mom would be proud if she knew I was doing this right now," he added.

Anyone who would like to get involved and help children who are struggling with cancer can visit negu.org.