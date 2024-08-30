Overdue book is returned to Virginia library after a stunning 50 years

A library book that went missing for 50 years has finally been returned.

The overdue book, borrowed in the early 1970s, reappeared decades after its due date at the Hopewell Branch of the Appomattox Regional Library in Hopewell, Virginia.

"Leaves of Grass" by American poet Walt Whitman was due back to the library on June 3, 1974.

FAMILY TRANSFORMS 100-YEAR-OLD SCHOOL INTO DREAM HOME IN ‘CHAOTIC’ 3-YEAR RENOVATION

"We can guess that it was checked out two weeks prior, on Monday, May 20th, 1974. In 1974, our library system was established," a library representative told Fox News Digital via email.

A woman told a librarian she found the book while cleaning out her sister’s home and brought it to the library.

"This is almost certainly the longest overdue book we've ever had returned," said the library representative.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"If it wasn't for the old card catalog system, which included putting a reusable due date card in a pocket in the back of the book, we would never know how [long] some items are checked out for."

The Hopewell Library no longer charges overdue fines.

"If we'd still been charging fines at 10 cents a day, including holiday closings, this book would have accrued around $1,774 worth of fines! Which, we would not have collected, of course."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Before this book return, the oldest overdue book was checked out in 2009.

The book checked out five years ago was "The Dilbert Future: Thriving on stupidity in the twenty-first century," which is a cartoon self-help and joke book.

"Everyone enjoyed having the book returned. We think it was sweet of the woman for responsibly returning the item after all this time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Several of our employees were born and raised in this area, so they've had fun telling us what the library used to be like in the ‘70s, ’80s and '90s," said the representative.

More odd news in Lifestyle

YOU’VE GOT MAIL: A family met for the first time thanks to a postcard that arrived 121 years later. Their ancestors were siblings, and none of them knew the others existed. Continue reading …

CLEAN KITTY: A young cat was rescued from an active car wash in Ohio after it was blown out from its vehicle hiding spot. "Turbo Rinse" will soon be available for adoption. Continue reading ...

HOLY CRAPPIE! - Two fishing buddies in West Virginia set black crappie state records within less than two hours of one another. Continue reading ...