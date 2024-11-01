Essential outdoor gear all winter sports enthusiasts need

When the snow starts to fly, it’s time to bundle up and head outside for your favorite winter sports. Whether you're skiing down powdery slopes, skating across an icy pond or trekking through the serene wilderness, the right gear is essential to stay warm and safe.

Hikers, skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and skaters need the right equipment and winter apparel to perform. No matter your sport of choice, this list has the outdoor gear tailored to your winter pursuits.

Skiing and snowboarding

Snowshoeing

Ice hockey

Winter hiking

A good pair of ski boots connect to your skis and keep your feet safe and warm while you’re out on the slopes. Sun & Ski Sports has a pair of K2 men’s ski boots that are rugged but comfortable. You can find a pair of women’s ski boots on Amazon that are just as durable with a comfortable lining that makes it easy to wear them for hours.

Keep the snow and sun out of your eyes while skiing by investing in a pair of ski goggles. Amazon has affordable ski goggles in different color combos. The goggles won’t fog up and they offer UV protection. Sun & Ski has professional-grade ski goggles designed with a new frame design that allows for unparalleled peripheral vision.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get this item, and many of the others on this list, sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Winter skiing is an exciting but chilly activity that requires a lined ski jacket in order for you to stay comfortable. Get a lined men’s ski jacket from Amazon that’s water-resistant and lined with cozy fleece so you’ll never get cold. Eddie Bauer currently has ski jackets on sale that are also waterproof and have a removable liner.

WINTER CAMPING GEAR THAT WILL HELP YOU STAY WARM WHILE YOU’RE IN THE WOODS

Original price: $429.95

There are snowboards for all different levels of snowboarding, whether you’re a beginner or a senior boarder. Amazon has a beginner-friendly board, the K2 snowboard. It’s designed for all mountain types and is lightweight for novice users.

The House, a popular sporting brand, has a bright-colored women’s snowboard that comes with the bindings. Burton’s snowboards are for more advanced snowboarders looking for an upgrade to their beginner board. The Burton Process Flying V snowboard is an ideal all-terrain board used by pro-boarder, Mark McMorris.

The right pair of skis makes all the difference when you’re on the slopes. You can get a sleek-looking, stylish pair of professional skis when you get the Oblivion 79 Freestyle skis from Head. Beginners looking for an easy-to-use pair of skis will love the Rossignol EVO XT 60 skis from L.L. Bean.

Original price: $43.99

Aside from skis and snowboards, the most vital piece of equipment you need to stay safe is a helmet. There are specially designed helmets for skiers and snowboarders that are designed to protect your head and neck when you inevitably fall while heading down the mountain.

Beginners looking for a no-frills helmet can find what they’re looking for on Amazon with the OutdoorMaster helmet. It’s affordable, comfortable and comes in a large variety of colors. Sun & Ski Sports also has a helmet designed for women skiers and snowboarders. It’s well-padded and has a fleece lining so you can stay warm.

Advanced skiers will love the helmet color and design options you can find on Smith. It’s lightweight and has the Mips Brain Protection System that reduces the damage from impacts if you fall.

When you’re snowshoeing, you need a good pair of boots to keep your feet warm. Merrell makes extremely durable boots that can withstand snow, ice and rain. A pair of Merrell’s men's Moab 3 Thermo Extreme Waterproof boots are tall boots that are intensely insulated so you can wear them even in the coldest weather and still have toasty feet.

Merrell also has a women’s Siren 4 Thermo Mid-Zip Waterproof boots that will keep your feet dry. They also have stellar traction and are lightweight, perfect for snowshoeing.

Snowshoes make winter hiking easier, ensuring you don’t constantly sink into the snow. L.L. Bean has a snowshoe and trekking poles combo that comes with a tough carrying bag, so you can easily travel anywhere with your snowshoes.

G2 snowshoes from Amazon also come with a pair of trekking poles and a carrying case. They’re easy to slip on, lightweight and made from durable, long-lasting materials.

Original price: $49.99

Gaiters slide over your boots and the bottom of your pants to keep your feet and legs from getting wet while trekking through the snow. Pike Trail gaiters from Amazon snap on and come in a variety of different colors and camouflage patterns. L.L. Bean has durable gaiters as well. They’re smaller than the average gaiters, so they’re ideal for women or those with smaller feet.

Skaters trying out ice hockey for the first time, or anyone who wants a good deal on skates will appreciate 5th Element skates from Amazon. They’re affordable, well padded and have stainless steel blades designed to last. For a more competitive ice skate, Hockey Monkey ice skates are ergonomically designed for maximum comfort.

The STX hockey stick from Amazon is a popular brand made from durable materials, so you can control the puck with ease. A Warrior Covert QR5 20 hockey stick has a classic tacky soft grip that makes holding the stick easy and comfortable.

You need to wear protective gear when playing ice hockey. The whole point of the sport is to defend the puck, which means you’re getting thrown around a lot. Hockey Monkey has a bundle of protective equipment, including shoulder pads, shin guards and elbow pads. You can piece together your own equipment as well through Pure Hockey.

A helmet in hockey is also a necessity to stay safe. You can find options with and without metal masks, depending on the level at which you’re playing. Hockey Monkey has the CCM Tacks 720 helmet without a face mask. It’s still designed for safety with multi-density foam lining the inside. Scheels sells the Bauer RE-AKT 55 with a built-in face mask, ideal for pros and frequent players.

Original price: $16.99

A plain hockey jersey, like this one from Amazon, easily fits over your padding and is great for practice or everyday wear. You can also sport an NFL jersey from your favorite team. That way, you can show your team pride while out on the ice yourself.

Original price: $100

When you’re hiking in the winter, you need boots that can withstand the wet, icy conditions on the trails. Amazon has Columbia hiking boots that are waterproof and comfortable enough for less snowy days. There are also lightweight Merrell hiking boots made from waterproof suede leather with added insulation for winter wear.

Keep your head and face well protected while you’re out on the trails with a winter hat. Grab a bright orange Carhartt hat and stay safe, or go with a faux fur-lined puffer hat from L.L. Bean.

THESE HATS AND SCARVES WILL TRANSFORM YOUR WINTER LOOK AND KEEP YOU WARM

Down jackets are extremely lightweight, but often have insulation that make them the ideal top layer when spending time outside in the winter. The North Face puffer down jacket on Amazon is water-resistant and promises to keep you warm even when out in rainy or snowy conditions.

Columbia’s Arctic Crest down jacket is also designed to keep you warm. The Omni-Heat Arctic captures heat from the sun to keep you warm. The Omni-Shield also repels moisture, so you stay dry.

Original price: $34.99

No matter where you’re walking this winter, a pair of ice cleats can help you from slipping on icy snow or black ice. They just snap over your boots and add cleats to the bottom that can easily dig into the ice. You can get a pair from Amazon or Walmart.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $19.99

While you’re walking, keep your hands toasty with a proper pair of gloves. Get a pair of stretchy thermal gloves with a touchscreen finger so you can still easily use your hands. For extra-warm gloves, these Heat Holders Men's Worxx Performance gloves are perfect. They’re highly visible and have touchscreen fingertips.