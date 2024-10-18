These hats and scarves will transform your winter look and keep you warm

Update your winter outerwear and stay warm this season with a new hat or scarf. A hat or scarf can transform your look by adding splashes of color to an otherwise monotone ensemble. A new hat and scarf can easily enhance or modernize your look this upcoming season. These accessories are also meant to be functional, and on a cold winter day, the right combo can add some much-needed warmth.

For ultimate luxury and convenience, look for hats and scarves made of fabrics like merino wool and cashmere. These fabrics offer impressive warmth while keeping bulk to a minimum. Fleecy versions are a cozy alternative and perfect for spending a day outside.

Here are ten looks you shouldn't pass up:

Berets are a classic, elegant, and timeless accessory. This Mongolian Cashmere Beret from Quince is made from supersoft cashmere for a luxe version of warmth. This cashmere blend beret, $19.99 on Amazon, is soft and comfortable.

Alpaca is a warm and economical fiber that is ideal for cold weather. This alpaca wool beanie hat from Amazon is made of high quality material to provide lasting warmth and softness. Or try this alpaca beanie, $65 at Everlane , which features a folded cuff in a wide-ribbed alpaca and wool blend.

Trapper hats are a fashion icon and a great way to keep you warm. They can be found in a variety of materials and styles. This faux fur trapper hat from Urban Outfitters is seriously soft and fluffy with warm ear flaps. If you want to make a bigger statement, try this Lauren Fox Faux Fur Trapper Hat, on sale for $154. It's big and warm and dresses up even the most basic winter coat.

Bucket hats are fun and easy to dress up or down. This Pistil Billie Bucket Hat from L.L. Bean is ultra-warm, reversible, and made from plush Sherpa fleece, which wraps your head in cozy comfort. Try the Foxy Sherpa bucket hat, $88 from Alo Yoga, for a cute way to top your winter look.

This Cable Knit Pom Beanie from Columbia is crafted with recyclable materials to offer a snug, comfortable cuff that keeps you warm in cold weather. The pom pom topper makes it a perfect accessory for a winter day out. This slouchy pom pom beanie, on sale for $8.49 at Amazon, is fleece-lined for extra warmth.

Stand out in this Ralph Lauren wool-blend fisherman cap. The cap is rendered in a soft wool blend and embellished with tonal crest-embossed buttons for iconic style. For a brimmed hat alternative, try this newsboy hat for $19.99 on Amazon.

Wrap yourself in the luxurious warmth and feel of this Burberry cape from Saks Fifth Avenue. The cape is made in Scotland of ultra-soft wool and cashmere, animated in the label's archival color-blocked check. This piece is framed with twisted fringes. This beautiful plaid shawl, on sale for $34.99 on Amazon, is crafted with a tri-color buffalo plaid print and fringed edges.

Acne Studios Vally Plaid Scarf, available at Nordstrom, is an oversized wool scarf with buffalo checks and a 5-inch fringe. It is made from a blend of 33% alpaca, 25% wool, 22% nylon and 20% mohair. This Italian-made oversized scarf is super soft and warm. This popular oversized scarf, $12.99 on Amazon, has a cashmere feel and is very warm.

Add a touch of luxury to your winter outfit with this Coach vintag

e signature print silk square scarf.

Pashminas are classic and are experiencing a revival in popularity this winter due to their timeless elegance, versatility, and cultural significance. Wrap up in warmth with our 100% Pashmina Wool Scarf from Quince. It is made with fine undercoat fibers from Himalayan mountain goats for incredible softness, lightweight warmth, and natural breathability. Try this viscose blend, $16.99 on Amazon, for a fringed scarf alternative that is super soft and drapes beautifully.