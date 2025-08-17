Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Books

Oregon resident returns grandmother's 1943 library book after 82 years with note about late fees

Oregon resident discovers grandmother's 1943 checkout from San Antonio library after father's death

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Maryland mother congratulates parents ‘fighting the good fight’ after SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ books Video

Maryland mother congratulates parents ‘fighting the good fight’ after SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ books

Kids First director Billy Moges celebrates the Supreme Court ruling which upheld parental rights in schools on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A library book checked out 82 years ago was finally returned to a library in San Antonio, Texas in June by an Oregon resident — along with a note: "Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore."

The book — "Your Child, His Family, and Friends" by Frances Bruce Strain — was borrowed in July 1943, according to the library. 

"After the recent death of my father, I inherited a few boxes of books he left behind. Going through them, I found the included volume of ‘Your Child, His Family, and Friends’ by Mrs. Frances Bruce Strain from 1943," the letter read.

At the time, the sender’s father was 11. Identifying only as P.A.A.G., the writer said their grandmother, Maria del Socorro Aldrete Flores (Cortez), must have checked it out.

FROM SOVIET REFUGEE TO AMERICAN PATRIOT: WHY WE MUST GUARD AGAINST SOCIALISM'S DANGEROUS CREEP INTO OUR CITIES

Overdue Book Returned to San Antonio Library 82 years later

A book checked out in 1943 from the San Antonio Library was returned in June 2025. (San Antonio Library)

"In that year, she transferred from Mexico City to work at the US Embassy. She must have taken the book with her, and some 82 years later, it ended up in my possession," the letter continued. "When I noticed it was from the San Antonio Public Library,  I decided to send it back to you. I hope there is no late fee for it because Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore."

The library posted images on Facebook showing the book’s 28-day checkout period, with fines of three cents per extra day.

Three cents in 1943 equals about 56 cents today, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES TAKE 21 CHILDREN INTO CUSTODY AMID SURROGACY SCHEME INVESTIGATION

Overdue Book Returned to San Antonio Library 82 years later

A book checked out in 1943 from the San Antonio Library was returned in June 2025. (San Antonio Library)

That adds up to roughly $900 in overdue fees — or more than $16,000 with inflation.

But there was no need to worry about Grandma footing the bill. 

"We can certainly put the writer at ease there, because we have been fine free since 2021," the library said in a post on Facebook.

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS DISCOVER THE BIG SECRET ABOUT CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION

Library books on table

(A book checked out in 1943 from the San Antonio Library was returned in June 2025. (iStock))

Published in 1943, "Your Child, His Family, and Friends" guided parents on child development and healthy relationships.

In 1943, The Cincinnati Enquirer called it "a complete guidebook to the personal relationships of the child with his family and the outside world."

The library said the book was in good condition and is now on display in the Central Library lobby.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once the book is taken off display, it will be donated to the Friends of San Antonio Public Library and put up for sale.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

Close modal

Continue