Alabama city bemoans ‘rogue’ library and 'woke' city council over sexually explicit books on library shelves

Residents of a city in Alabama are pushing back against what they deem sexually explicit books being shelved in areas reserved for children and teens.

In a vote on April 21, 2025 , AL.com reported that Fairhope Public Library will keep two books in the teen section, including "Sold," which covers sexual slavery in India, and "Grown," which is about sexual exploitation.



Residents said they were concerned about the placement of the books, and want them to be moved from the children's and teens' areas to the adults' section.

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting federal funds to agencies that promote "gender ideology."

"You are not on board with the Trump agenda," Brian Dasinger, a Fairhope attorney, said Tuesday during a meeting with the Fairhope City Council.



According to reports from AL.com , Dasinger said the city council was "worthless."

The local coverage also reported that "The library board critics also called the board ‘rogue’ and the city council ‘woke,’ while city officials defended board members as unpaid volunteers who do not have a political agenda."

"The six of you should not be called ‘worthless’ and not be threatened," Emyle Mann, a Fairhope resident, said, speaking of the five council members and Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. "It‘s unfair and unprofessional."

"There are two books they are leaving (in the teen section)," Sullivan said. "There are some people not happy about that decision. They feel there is sexually explicit content in them. But our library board has reviewed that and didn’t feel that way."

Sullivan also reportedly said that the library is reviewing an additional 12–14 books, and has transferred six other books from the teen section to the adult area.

Fairhope City Councilman Kevin Boone thanked the residents who waited until the meeting had concluded before leaving.

"After listening to both sides of this discussion, I‘m not real big [on] people coming up giving their one side and walking out the door and not listening to what anyone else has to say," Boone said. "We need to be here listening to both sides."

Fairhope resident and library supporter Jeanine Normand said, "The world is watching."

Another supporter, William Henry of Fairhope, said, "Please don’t be bullied by these people to do their agenda. They have shown their true colors and it‘s political."

Wendy Pickering of Orange Beach said that "We are not asking books to be burned or banned. We are asking them to be properly shelved."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Fairhope City Council, Fairhope Public Library, as well as Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan for comment.

Corey Martin, who is serving his first term on the city council, told Fox News Digital in a statement that "The council listened to both sides of this argument. The process to identify books that are concerning to any parent is in place. This process has been in place from the beginning. What was added was a tiered identification card for each adolescent that has to be signed off by the parent."

Martin added that "There has been at least six books that have been placed in the adult section that our librarians and board decided on. There are two books that the librarians and board, after review, decided that these books were not inordinate to the law. We as a council and the Mayor will follow up with the state to try and create alternate review board/ committee on books that are opinionated on both sides as to whether these books have artistic or literary value. All sides are in agreement that no one wants any child to be exposed to something that is not appropriate for their cognitive aptitude or maturity level."