8 items you need to throw an Olympics watch party

The Summer Olympics are here again! That means all your favorites are back: gymnastics, swimming, track and field and dozens more. Whether you want to watch Simone Biles win yet another gold medal or Katie Ledecky outswim just about everyone, an Olympics watch party is the perfect way to celebrate your favorite sports with all your friends.

If you’re hosting the party this year, prepare to go all out with the decorations and grab a few things to make your viewing experience worthy of a gold medal. If you are rooting for Team USA, check out this roundup of U.S. Olympic-inspired merch including hats, t-shirts, totes and more.

You can watch all the Olympic Games with the help of a Peacock Premium subscription. You’ll get no ads and 24/7 viewing of all your favorite sports. Plus, you can watch multiple games at once with the multi-view feature, ensuring you don’t miss any of the action.

To throw an Olympic party, you need your own set of Olympic rings! You can hang this rings banner inside or outside to show where the party’s at. To add even more festive touches, add some "go for the gold" banners around your home, too.

Keep your table clean and show your American pride with an American flag tablecloth. You’ll get a three pack, so if you’re having a huge party, you can be prepared to cover all your tables or counter tops.

To celebrate this specific Olympics, provide your guests with Paris Olympic-branded cups. You can get a 50-pack, plenty for all your guests. They feature an artsy design, complete with the Olympic rings and the Olympic torch.

Want to feel like an Olympian yourself? Grab a pack of Olympic medals to pass out at the party. You can award them during party games or just give them out as party favors. Amazon has a 24-pack of gold, silver and bronze medals.

Carry your own Olympic torch just like Snoop Dogg when you get a set of three inflatable Olympic torches. They’re fun for the whole family and are easy to blow up over and over again.

With some incredible commentators this year, you want to hear everything crystal clear while you’re watching the Olympics. To get the surround sound feel without breaking the bank, add a soundbar to your entertainment setup. They make the sound clearer and help immerse you in the hype of the Olympics.

Avoid a long cleanup after the party by opting for paper plates and napkins. A 50-pack of American flag plates and napkins shows off your team spirit. Or, if you’re rooting for multiple countries, get a set of world flag Olympics plates and napkins.

Show off your support for America inside and outside your home by adding American flag bunting around your windows or porch. You can always reuse any bunting you had for the Fourth of July, if you’re trying to be more sustainable. If you prefer more Olympic-based bunting, you can get bunting with the Olympic rings and USA printed on the front.