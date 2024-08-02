Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Show your Team USA pride with this Olympics-inspired swag

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Cheer your favorite Olympians on wearing Team U.S.A. swag.

Cheer your favorite Olympians on wearing Team U.S.A. swag. (iStock)

Maybe you couldn't make it to the Paris Olympics this year, but you can still show off your pride with some Team U.S.A. swag! From t-shirts to tote bags, show your support for Team U.S.A. during the Olympics with the right gear. This list rounds up 11 Olympics-inspired clothing and accessories to help you show your team spirit.

If you've been following Team U.S.A.'s success via social media, you still have time to tune into live action and cheer on your favorite teams. Stream every event with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription and skip the commercials. The subscription also gets you 24/7 viewing of your local NBC channel.

11 picks you can wear to show off your Olympic pride

Nike Calm slides: $55

You'll love these slides.

You'll love these slides. (Nike)

These water-friendly slides dry quickly, and the textured footbed helps keep your feet in place. It's an understated way to show your U.S.A. pride.

U.S.A. club cap: $28

Wear a hat to show your spirit.

Wear a hat to show your spirit. (Nike)

Wear this Nike cap featuring the U.S. flag and the Olympic rings while out shopping, and you'll look great while supporting our nation's efforts abroad. 

Team U.S.A. graphic fleece crewneck: $148

This t-shirt is the perfect way to show team pride.

This t-shirt is the perfect way to show team pride. (Ralph Lauren)

This Team U.S.A. Graphic Fleece Crewneck by Ralph Lauren is cut for a relaxed silhouette and printed with a historical American flag and the Olympic Rings at the front. Or buy this sweatshirt featuring team U.S.A. at Walmart for $29.99.

Patriotic American flag t-shirt: $17.90

This t-shirt says it all.

This t-shirt says it all. (Amazon)

Wear this U.S.A. t-shirt, on sale at Amazon, to cheer on your favorite athlete. The shirt boldly displays the U.S.A. with an American flag. 

Paris 2024 Olympics Satin Pajama Set: $45

Sleep like an Olympian in this pajama set.

Sleep like an Olympian in this pajama set. (Olympic Shop)

Grab this P.J. set featuring the Olympic rings from the official Olympics website. These classic pajamas have button fastening and a comfortable fit with smooth satin material to let you get a sound night's sleep in true Olympic style.

Team U.S.A. child's hoodie: on sale for $20.99

Original price: $34.99

Include the children in on the fun.

Include the children in on the fun. (Old Navy)

Old Navy has a fun line of Olympic swag on sale right now. This Team U.S.A. pullover for children is a great way for the little ones to join in on the fun.

Team U.S.A. Bucket Hat: on sale for $14.99

Original price: $24.99

This bucket hat is great for the summer.

This bucket hat is great for the summer. (Old Navy)

This Team U.S.A. bucket hat from Old Navy is practical and fun. It is a great accessory to wear while chearing on Team U.S.A.

Old Navy vintage t-shirt: on sale for $14.99

Original price: $24.99

You'll like this vintage-inspired shirt.

You'll like this vintage-inspired shirt. (Old Navy)

You'll love this vintage-inspired Team U.S.A. graphic tee from Old Navy for its worn-in look and contrasting trim.

Women's U.S.A. gray camo overall: on sale for $29.95

Original price: $58

Camo wear designed with Olympic spirit.

Camo wear designed with Olympic spirit. (U.S. Soccer)

These Team U.S.A. gray camo overalls from U.S. soccer are a great way to cheer on the nation. The overalls have adjustable knot straps, a self-fabric drawcord for an adjustable fit, and a front chest pocket with a U.S.A. logo print.

Nike Swim HydraStrong Team U.S.A.: $80

Train in Olympic swimwear.

Train in Olympic swimwear. (Nike)

This summer, you'll feel Olympic vibes every time you hit the pool in this Nike Team U.S.A. swimsuit. The racerback design allows for easy movement, while the standard bottom cut helps keep you covered in all types of water play.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Olympics tote bag: $69.95

Try a team USA tote bag from Gap.

Try a team USA tote bag from Gap. (Gap)

Try this Olympics Tote Bag from Gap for another way to wear your team spirit. The canvas bag is a great way to show support and carry groceries.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.