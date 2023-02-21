West Virginia firefighters resuscitate dog found not breathing at scene of fire

A team of firefighters rescued and resuscitated a dog after it was found at the scene of a fire.

In Charleston, West Virginia, at 7:02 a.m. on Feb. 20, the Charleston Fire Department was called in for a residential fire structure, Captain David Hodges told Fox News Digital.

The firefighters on the scene were notified that the family had a dog, Tyson, a 5-year-old German shepherd.

He was last seen in the garage during the team's search, Capt. Hodges reported.

"The dog was hiding behind furniture, and when he was found he was unresponsive," he shared.

It is a common practice to revive animals when rescued if there is any chance of survival, Capt. Hodges said about his department.

The Charleston Fire Department successfully resuscitated Tony on the scene.

The dog was then transported in an ambulance to a nearby veterinarian hospital.

"He did appear to be stable and becoming alert," Capt. Hodges added.

While still on the scene of the fire, Tony was reunited with his family.

Everyone was safely recovered after the fire, said Capt. Hodges.

The firefighters do not have any official update on the dog's health and well-being since the rescue.