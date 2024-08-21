Officials shut down boy's charity ice cream stand, plus Tim Walz's family recipe goes viral

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'DISAPPOINTED' – A 12-year-old boy in Norwood, Massachusetts, set up an ice cream stand to help raise funds for a special education hockey team until town officials sent a letter to shut it down. Continue reading...

MAIL CALL – A postcard from 1903 was finally delivered to its intended destination 121 years after it was stamped. Continue reading…

'TURKEY TROT TATER-TOT' – Governor Tim Walz went viral after posting his family's recipe for "turkey trot tater-tot hotdish." Continue reading...

FITNESS FINDS – Summer may be slowly coming to an end, but that doesn't mean your fitness spree has to end, too. Check out these items available on Amazon that will keep you in shape and make fitness fun. Continue reading...

NO TROUT ABOUT IT – A 13-year-old from Kemmerer, Wyoming, set a new state fishing record after catching a tiger trout from the shores of a reservoir. He said he knew he landed something "big." Continue reading...

HOLY DISCOVERY – Archaeologists have uncovered stones in Israel matching the road where "Jesus walked." Continue reading...

'REAL ROOT FOOD' – Here are five reasons a sandwich popularized by "The Bear" is so unique to Chicago. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

