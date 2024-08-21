Expand / Collapse search
Officials shut down boy's charity ice cream stand, plus Tim Walz's family recipe goes viral

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
ice cream stand shut down

Danny Doherty, right, started an ice cream stand and was donating half the funds to his brother's special hockey team in Massachusetts. (Nancy Doherty)

'DISAPPOINTED' – A 12-year-old boy in Norwood, Massachusetts, set up an ice cream stand to help raise funds for a special education hockey team until town officials sent a letter to shut it down. Continue reading...

MAIL CALL – A postcard from 1903 was finally delivered to its intended destination 121 years after it was stamped. Continue reading…

'TURKEY TROT TATER-TOT' – Governor Tim Walz went viral after posting his family's recipe for "turkey trot tater-tot hotdish." Continue reading...

Tim Walz goes viral for hotdish recipe

Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' running mate, has gone viral on X after sharing his hotdish recipes. (iStock; Tim Walz; Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

FITNESS FINDS – Summer may be slowly coming to an end, but that doesn't mean your fitness spree has to end, too. Check out these items available on Amazon that will keep you in shape and make fitness fun. Continue reading...

NO TROUT ABOUT IT – A 13-year-old from Kemmerer, Wyoming, set a new state fishing record after catching a tiger trout from the shores of a reservoir. He said he knew he landed something "big." Continue reading...

HOLY DISCOVERY – Archaeologists have uncovered stones in Israel matching the road where "Jesus walked." Continue reading...

israel quarry

Archaeologists are working to preserve and present the quarry to the public while assisting a developer with a complex planned near the site. (Israel Antiquities Authority)

'REAL ROOT FOOD' – Here are five reasons a sandwich popularized by "The Bear" is so unique to Chicago. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

daily crossword puzzle split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

