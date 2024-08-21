Governor Tim Walz goes viral after posting family's recipe for 'turkey trot tater-tot hotdish'

Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is going viral after sharing a recipe that's popular in the Midwest, and social media users appear to be trying it out.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee from Minnesota, who is expected to speak at the 2024 DNC on Wednesday in Chicago, recently took to X to share his family's turkey hotdish recipe.

"Minnesota is *the top* turkey-producing state in the nation. Fun fact. And you can eat it year round. Here’s one of my family’s recipes," Walz captioned the post.

FAVORITE FOODS OF TRUMP AND HARRIS, PLUS OTHER NOTABLE DISHES OF PRESIDENTS AND VICE PRESIDENTS

The recipe has garnered 1.5 million views since Walz posted it on Aug. 9.

The hotdish is widely popular throughout Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.

"Hotdish is an anything goes one-dish meal from the Upper Midwest, but it's especially beloved in Minnesota and North Dakota," Eater.com reported.

"A creamy sauce binds three essential hotdish components together: starch, protein and vegetable. And while the rest of the country might call this a casserole, take heed — though all hotdishes are casseroles, the reverse is not true," the outlet continued.

CHICAGO'S ITALIAN BEEF, POPULARIZED BY 'THE BEAR,' IS WINDY CITY'S 'REAL ROOT FOOD'

Walz's tater-tot hotdish combines ground turkey, green beans, bacon mushrooms, shredded cheese, spices and herbs in a baking dish — and Walz appears to create different versions of the Midwestern meal.

Walz won three of the Minnesota congressional delegation's hotdish competitions when he was serving in the House of Representatives — winning in 2013, 2014 and again in 2016, according to reports.

TikTok users are now testing out his hotdish recipes, with one creator known as "That Midwestern Mom" giving Walz's turkey taco tot hotdish a try.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle .

"America has a new Midwestern dad who likes hotdish and who better to teach you about hotdish in Minnesota than that Midwestern mom," she said in the video.

She seemed to enjoy the recipe and offered tips at the end for others who wanted to give the dish a go.

"Just use taco seasoning next time, it's so much easier…and use twice as much," she said.

"Remember folks, hotdish recipes are just suggestions, so make it however you want. There is no wrong way."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another TikTok account, @cookinwithcongress, specializes in recreating and trying "every strange recipe from a politician: the good, the bad and the ugly," the user wrote on his blog.

The social media user ended up approving the taste after recreating Walz's hotdish recipe.

"Governor Tim Walz fancies himself a Vice President, eh? And he fancies himself a decent cook?? Well, after tasting this hotdish I gotta say something I almost NEVER say on here…let him cook," he captioned the video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the users behind "That Midwestern Mom" and "Cooking with Congress" for comment.