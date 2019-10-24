Morbidly obese cat protests underwater treadmill workout in video

In a very Garfield move, one lazy cat is boycotting her morning workout.

Cinder, which is her official name – though she has earned the nickname Cinder-block – was relinquished to an animal veterinarian by her owner. The reasons behind the surrender were not reported, but since the morbidly obese cat has been turned over, the vet has created a workout plan to help the plump feline slim down.

However, things do not appear to be going as planned.

In a video shared online, the giant gray cat from Bellingham, Wash., was seen gingerly pawing at a treadmill while seeming to protest her specialized workout.

In the 12-second clip, Cinder is heard meowing loudly as the person filming – seemingly the vet – tells her “that’s a good girl” about her half-hearted underwater workout attempt.

The video has been viewed over 10K times on YouTube and gathered comments from others who sympathized with the kitty, saying “I hate workouts, too.”

