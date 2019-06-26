Overweight cat gets sent to fat camp

This fat cat went to fat camp and now she’s a star, but it doesn’t look like she had a good time doing it.

Laila is a cat from Gainesville, Fla., that is apparently obsessed with food. A rescue, she was reportedly found close to starvation. Since then, she’s developed a healthy appetite.

At her heaviest, Laila weighed in at 23 pounds, Fox 35 reports. According to her owners, she couldn’t “jump on anything.” Obviously, this is a problem that needed to be fixed. Her owners took her to a vet, who came up with a surprising solution.

Once a week, Laila visits ‘fat camp’ at the University of Florida. There, she goes through a series of workouts specifically designed to help her lose weight. These include running on the treadmill and even going for a swim. Of course, being a cat, Laila doesn’t look too thrilled with either of these, especially the water exercises.

Fortunately, as time went on, Laila grew to enjoy the exercises, her owners’ claim. “She loves swimming,” they told Fox 35.

Laila is the only cat at the ‘fat camp,’ and has dropped 2 pounds so far.