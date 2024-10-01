Nicholas Sparks' chicken salad recipe ignites debate, plus top US states where you could strike gold

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
- Nicholas Sparks, author of "The Notebook," is gaining social media attention over his chicken salad recipe.
- You might be able to strike gold in these U.S. states.
- Famed Miami restaurant visited by former President Trump shares Cuban sandwich recipe.
'GONE TOO FAR' – Acclaimed romance author Nicholas Sparks is going viral on social media after sharing his chicken salad recipe, but fans appear to be taking issue with one of the ingredients. Continue reading...
TREASURE HUNT – A U.S.-based bullion dealer analyzed data from the United States Geological Survey, creating a list of the top states where Americans are most likely to find gold. Continue reading…
FAMED SANDWICH SPOT – Miami's Versailles, billed as "the world's most famous Cuban restaurant," shared its sandwich recipe with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…
