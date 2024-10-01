Expand / Collapse search
Nicholas Sparks' chicken salad recipe ignites debate, plus top US states where you could strike gold

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Nicholas Sparks viral chicken salad recipe

Nicholas Sparks "sparks" backlash after going viral for chicken salad recipe that includes a unique ingredient. (iStock/Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

- Nicholas Sparks, author of "The Notebook," is gaining social media attention over his chicken salad recipe.

- You might be able to strike gold in these U.S. states.

- Famed Miami restaurant visited by former President Trump shares Cuban sandwich recipe.

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs mustard beer

The iconic Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs have teamed up with a local brewery to create a mustard beer which is set to make its debut at the Texas State Fair. (Amber Fletcher/Fletcher's Corny Dogs)

'GONE TOO FAR' – Acclaimed romance author Nicholas Sparks is going viral on social media after sharing his chicken salad recipe, but fans appear to be taking issue with one of the ingredients. Continue reading...

TREASURE HUNT – A U.S.-based bullion dealer analyzed data from the United States Geological Survey, creating a list of the top states where Americans are most likely to find gold. Continue reading…

FAMED SANDWICH SPOT – Miami's Versailles, billed as "the world's most famous Cuban restaurant," shared its sandwich recipe with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

