Top US states where you're most likely to strike gold

A new report is revealing the best states where Americans can most likely find gold in the ground.

SD Bullion, a U.S.-based bullion dealer, analyzed data from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Mineral Resources Program.

The dealing company looked at locations nationwide where gold ore has been found or produced as a commodity.

Chase Turner, CEO of SD Bullion, said in a press release that the findings show where the likelihood of finding gold is notably higher.

"These regions, known for their favorable geological conditions and historical mining success, stand out as prime locations for gold exploration. The data offers valuable insights into the distribution of gold deposits, highlighting key areas for amateur prospectors and professionals," said Turner.

Just 32 states were found to have gold ore present or were currently producing gold.

Below, see the top five best states to strike gold, according to SD Bullion.

Best states to visit if you're searching for gold

1. California

The Golden State appears to stay true to its name with 10,373 locations where gold has been found or is being produced. SD Bullion recorded 66.59 gold locations per 1,000 square miles.

In California, there is a three-day event at Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in October called "Coloma Gold Rush Live" which allows visitors to explore a re-creation of an 1850 tent town and visit a mining camp, according to a brochure released by El Dorado and Visitor Guide.

2. Washington

The smallest place in terms of land area found in the states most likely to have gold, SD Bullion found 2,271 locations where gold has been found or is being produced. Washington recorded 34.17 gold locations per 1,000 square miles.

3. Oregon

There are 31.41 gold locations per 1,000 square miles with 3,015 locations where gold has been found or is currently being produced, recorded across its 95,988 square miles, according to SD Bullion.

4. Nevada

Known for its mining industry, Nevada has 30.91 gold locations per 1,000 square miles with 3,393 locations where gold has been found or is currently being produced.

The Fort Churchill State Historic Park in Lyon County, Nevada, hosts "Gold Fever" programs, allowing travelers to pan for their own gold and learn about the mining history of the area, according to carsonnow.org, a local newspaper based in Carson City, Nevada.

5. Idaho

Idaho rounds up the top five, recording 28.44 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. With 2,350 locations where gold has been found or is currently being produced within an area of 82,643 square miles, according to SD Bullion.

"The state's mountainous terrain has historically been rich in minerals, attracting prospectors for centuries," said the report.

Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Alaska and Utah rounded out the list of 10 states where visitors can find gold.

"Data was first collected from the US Geological Survey’s Mineral Resources Data System. The data was then filtered to exclude non-US locations and US territories such as the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico," said the survey's methodology.

"The data was further filtered only to include locations where gold ore was reported or where gold is produced as a commodity. Then, the number of gold occurrences, prospect, and producer locations was totaled for each state, giving the total number of gold-containing locations."

"Finally, this number of locations was compared to the state's land area to get the total number of gold locations per 1000 square miles, upon which the final ranking is based."

Fox News Digital reached out to SD Bullion for comment.