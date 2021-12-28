The New Year is nearly here, and that means fashionistas are desperately searching for their New Year outfits.

Fear not. Fox News Digital has rounded up the best New Year’s Eve dresses for every budget. Better yet, most of our picks can be found at your local mall, so you don’t have to worry about delayed deliveries.

7 NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION IDEAS AND HOW TO CRUSH THEM

Anne Klein Metallic Swirl Side Ruched Midi Dress

Price: $109

Enter 2022 with a little black dress that makes a big statement. The Metallic Swirl Side Ruched Midi Dress from Anne Klein puts a twist on the clothing staple with sparkly wave patterns, which can be worn to office parties or a night on the town.

David’s Bridal Corset Bodice Floral Knee-Length Sheath

Price: $199.95

Designed by Galina Signature, the Corset Bodice Floral Knee-Length Sheath at David’s Bridal is a fully-lined black and gold number that you can party the night away in. If you’re a fan of sequins and floral patterns, this dress is for you.

BEST BEAUTY BUYS UNDER $70 FROM ULTA AND MORE

H&M Sequined Dress

Price: $29.99

If you want a little New Year’s Eve sparkle without breaking the bank, take a look at H&M’s affordable Sequined Dress. For only $29.99, the fashion retailer has sequined dress options in the colors white, black, silver and light beige.

Lulus Partying All Night Sequin Tulip Mini Dress

Price: $60 (On Sale: $38.50)

If you want a sparkly dress that can compete with the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball, look no further than Lulus’ Partying All Night Blush Pink Sequin Tulip Mini Dress. This sleeveless dress is available in the shade blush pink and black, and even better, it’s on sale just in time for the New Year.

TIKTOK MADE YOU BUY IT: A SELECTION OF VIRAL, GIFTY FINDS

Macy’s Alex Evenings Cold-Shoulder Draped Metallic Gown

Price: $139 (On Sale: $103.99, Extra 15% off with code JOY)

Whether you’re attending a New Year’s Eve wedding or a fancy shindig, you can stun guests with the Alex Evenings Cold-Shoulder Draped Metallic Gown, which can be found at Macy’s. This top-rated gown is in hot demand with mainly a blue-gray option in the shade Smoke available online. If you’re lucky, maybe you can find the dress in black or fig in-store.

David’s Bridal Long Sleeve Metallic Mini with Plunge Neckline

Price: $119.95

Do you want a dress that’s festive without being too sparkly? Check out the DB Studio Long Sleeve Metallic Mini with Plunge Neckline at David’s Bridal. The dress offers a light metallic fabric with "low-key" balloon sleeves. Depending on your local David’s Bridal store, you can find this dress in gold, red and/or black.

HOTTEST COAT DEALS FOR WOMEN

Neiman Marcus Halston Del Sequin Jersey Jumpsuit

Price: $595

If you’re looking to make a big statement with a designer ensemble, take a look at the Halston Del Sequin Jersey Jumpsuit from Neiman Marcus. This flowy jumpsuit gives off a dress-like appearance without the full commitment. Even better, you get a pop of sparkle near the jumpsuit’s halter neckline.

New York & Company Pleated Midi Dress

Price: $139.95 (On Sale: $69.97)

Make a simple but elegant entrance with New York & Company’s Pleated Midi Dress. This vibrant purple wrap dress has a satin-like finish and features subtle balloon sleeves, a v-neckline keyhole back, a pleated skirt and a long self-tie belt that can be fastened at the waist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Target Women's Long Sleeve Sheath Dress - Who What Wear

Price: $36.99

Show off your spunky style with Who What Wear’s Long Sleeve Sheath Dress from Target. The ruffly statement dress has blousy sleeves, a mock turtleneck and ribbed cuffs. The dark red version is perfect for New Year’s Eve festivities, but you can also try your hand at the brand’s brown shade.

David’s Bridal Long Sleeve Sequin Encrusted Gown with Slit

Price: $379.95

Are you looking for a long gown with long sleeves? Take a gander at Galina Signature’s Long Sleeve Sequin Encrusted Gown at David’s Bridal. The striking silver gown features a fitted, slit-front silhouette with a ton of beaded details.