Cyber Monday: Hottest coat deals for women

Sure, winter technically starts on Dec. 21, but you’ll want to grab a coat long before then.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect excuse to update your outerwear collection. Or maybe you’re thinking of buying a practical gift that’ll be used after the holiday season.

BLACK FRIDAY: A BRIEF HISTORY AND LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Here are a few coat selections for women that are on sale in time for the Christmas shopping kickoff.

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Dad Coat

Original Price: $220

Cyber Monday Special: $154

Stay cozy and stylish this winter with the Wool-Blend Dad Coat at Abercrombie & Fitch. The tailored wool-blend coat can be worn to work, a special event or a simple night out with its front-button closure, back vent and side pockets. The stylish coat is being discounted by $66 and is available in light brown, oatmeal plaid and taupe plaid.

Calvin Klein Boxy Hooded Puffer Jacket

Original Price: $149.50

Cyber Monday Special: $89.70

Calvin Klein is offering its Boxy Hooded Puffer Jacket for 40% off. The monogrammed coat reportedly provides "exceptional warmth and coverage" with stylish side pockets. Customers can snag this waist-length coat in the shades mascarpone, black, bonsai, chili and lime volt. An additional 20% discount can be redeemed if you enter the code word EXTRA at checkout.

Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's

Original Price: $125

Cyber Monday Special: $49.99

If you need a coat that has a removable hood, look no further than Charter Club’s Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat. The 26-inch long jacket was created exclusively for Macy’s and is available in 13 color variations, including terracotta, dark forest and sand. Customers who purchase this roomy puffer coat during Macy’s Cyber Week sale will get to save 60%.

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY NEW CAR DEALS

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Walker Coat, Created for Macy's

Original Price: $355

Cyber Monday Special: $142

Your neck will never get cold with the Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Walker Coat, which was created exclusively for Macy’s. The luxe three-button walker coat is 37 inches long and has an attached faux-fur collar. Fashionistas who purchase the gray, black, new vicuna or cream/beige coat on Cyber Monday get to save $213.

Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Coat

Original Price: $275

Cyber Monday Special: $110

The Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Coat is designed to keep you warm with a form-fitting chevron-quilted fabric. Customers who purchase the coat on Cyber Monday will save $165. So far, the coat is available in taupe and black.

BUY NOW, PAY LATER IS THE NEW LAYAWAY: WHAT ARE THE PROS AND CONS?

London Fog Women’s Double-Breasted Hooded Trench Coat at Macy's

Original Price: $220

Cyber Monday Special: $131.99

Need a trench coat to take a walk on the town? Try this Double-Breasted Hooded Trench Coat from London Fog. The 38-inch long coat has a stylish removable belt and hood and is available in seven colors, including black, British Khaki, moss, steel blue, boysenberry, chili red and terracotta. Customers who snag this coat deal from Macy’s on Cyber Monday will save $88. The department store will throw in an additional 10% off if you enter the code CYBER at checkout.

Moose Knuckles Roselawn Jacket

Original Price: $785

Cyber Monday Special: $549

If you live in an area where the chilly nights get extreme, you’ll want to make sure you have something that can withstand snow or low temperatures. The Roselawn Jacket from Moose Knuckles is sure to fit the bill with its water-repellent and wind-resistant design, which has a certified 90/10 ratio of down feathers. Customers who purchase the coat on Cyber Monday will get to save $236 and can choose from the brand’s black, night sky and plein-air shades.

Ted Baker Rose Wool Wrap Coat

Original Price: $525

Cyber Monday Special: $315

Customers who buy Ted Baker’s Rose Wool Wrap Coat in bright blue or bright pink will save $210 with the U.K. designer’s Cyber Monday sale. The chic pea coat is also available in black, camel and gray, but the items are subject to different discount rates. Inventory varies on the U.S. and U.K. websites.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The North Face Explore Farther Jacket

Original Price: $199

Cyber Monday Special: $119.40

Sporty winter wanderers can look toward The North Face’s Explore Farther Jacket. The breathable chevron-quilted coat is designed to keep you warm with "synthetic insulation" and has zippered hand pockets. The Explore Farther Jacket is available in twilight mauve, silver blue, vanadis grey and TNF black. Customers who purchase this coat on Cyber Monday save $79.60.

Top Shop Riley Long Coat at Nordstrom

Original Price: $115

Cyber Monday Special: $69.90

If you don’t need a super heavy coat for winter, check out Top Shop Riley Long Coat that’s in stock at Nordstrom. The retailer is offering a 39% discount on the textured longline coat, which was designed with work and weekends in mind. The coat is available in only one color – grey marl.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS