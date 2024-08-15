New Stanley x CALIA collection: Stanley tumblers that pair with your favorite workout gear

The water bottle giant, Stanley, has done it again. Their latest release is with the sportswear brand, CALIA, a Dick’s Sporting Goods exclusive. Together, the companies are releasing the Stanley x CALIA collection, complete with new, unique colors and patterns that match CALIA’s sportswear.

"We are thrilled to bring this partnership with Stanley to our athletes," Tracey Fetherson, senior brand manager at CALIA told Fox.

"With the opportunity to incorporate our unique colorways into Stanley’s fan favorite styles, we can offer hydration solutions that will complement her personal style no matter the activity. Whether taking part in a workout session or running errands, we now have a Stanley tumbler or bottle that pairs perfectly with her favorite CALIA gear," said Fetherson.

You can get your new Stanley exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods.

TRY THESE 5 TRENDING WATER BOTTLES YOU CAN FIND ON AMAZON

Stanley x CALIA launch

The Stanley x CALIA Quencher is Stanley’s classic bottle in brand-new patterns that match CALIA brand workout clothes. You can get the bottle in a sleek snakeskin color, and unique blue, pink and yellow colors.

The Stanley x CALIA Quencher also comes in a 30 oz. size for athletes (and everyone else) who doesn’t want to carry around a huge bottle. You can get the same color and patterns the 40 oz. Quencher comes in.

Want a more durable water bottle? The Stanley x CALIA IceFlow tumbler has a built-in straw that’s leakproof and a carrying handle you can easily attach to a backpack while you’re hiking or camping.

Anyone looking for a simple, lightweight bottle rather than the giant 40 oz. Quencher should look no further than the Stanley x CALIA All Day slim bottle. It comes in a serpent pattern and a floral-like pattern. Plus, the top screws off the bottle so you can easily add ice or clean it.

Other recent Stanley launches

Workout and outdoor enthusiasts will love Stanley's new Cross Bottle. It’s a wearable Stanley that fits easily across your body (hence the name). It comes in six different pastel and neutral colors and provides 23 oz. of water.

STANLEY'S NEWEST LAUNCH - THE CROSS BOTTLE - LETS YOU WEAR YOUR WATER

Stanley also recently partnered with popular brand, LoveShackFancy to create a floral collection of Stanleys in a variety of sizes. Choose from pink, blue, purple and white floral patterns and choose sizes up to 40 oz.

STANLEY LAUNCHES NEW LOVESHACKFANCY TUMBLER COLLECTION: GET YOURS BEFORE THEY’RE SOLD OUT

In honor of summer, Stanley released The Heat Wave Quencher. This Quencher is the classic 40 oz. bottle in bright, neon colors like lime green, orange, violet and teal. You can also select from 30 oz. and 14 oz. options.