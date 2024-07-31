Stanley's newest launch - the Cross Bottle - lets you wear your water

Stanley has unveiled a wearable water bottle for hands-free hydration. The drinkware brand, which gained notoriety with its bestselling Quencher Tumbler, has added the Cross Bottle, a sleek-looking canteen you can wear across your body thanks to its soft-woven jacquard strap. It is perfect for carrying on café runs, morning commutes or sunset walks. If wearing your water bottle isn’t what you are after, Stanley has several new updates to some of their fan favorites. And don’t forget to keep your water bottle clean with these accessories.

The new Stanley Cross Bottle, available at Stanley, features all you’ve come to enjoy from the quencher – double wall, vacuum insulation, a leakproof fit – plus a silicone base to cushion every landing, a tinted lid cover, and a soft-woven jacquard strap. Wear it with workout sets or a sleek work ensemble. You can also buy the cross bottle at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The drinkware specialist has launched your favorite tumbler in vibrant new colors. Stanley’s Heat Wave Collection includes punchy new colors like vivid violet or tropical teal that will stand out this summer. You can also buy the Stanley Quencher in hot pink on Amazon.

Looking for a slimmer bottle to carry around? Try Stanley’s all-day slim bottle. This water bottle opens at the shoulder, so you can fill it up with ice. The stainless steel construction is leakproof and provides ice-cold sips for hours. You can also buy it on Amazon.

Perfect for hydration during a workout, the Iceflow Fast Flow bottle features an angled Fast Flow Lid designed for quick and easy pouring, drinking and cleaning. The bottle’s double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your water refreshingly cold for hours. You can also buy it on Amazon.

This giant water bottle holds 64 oz of hydration—perfect for athletes heading back to training. The handle and built-in fence hook mean portability and convenience, so it goes where you go. You can also buy it at Scheels.

If you prefer other styles, try these other trending water bottles:

Original price: $27.99

The Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel, on sale at Amazon, gives you the choice of sipping or gulping. The water bottle offers some fun color combinations. The bottles are designed with a cap to stop spillages and a hook to carry them. The water bottle is also available to buy at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Original price: $24.98

Simple Modern is building a following with its 40-oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid, on sale at Walmart. This 40-oz cup holder-friendly tumbler with a handle is the perfect hydration companion, keeping your drink cold for 24+ hours. It has a leak-resistant lid and comes in several colors. You can also buy it on Amazon.

If you are swigging from a big water bottle, grab this OXO Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Set to keep it clean. The set includes a long bottle brush, straw brush and detail cleaner to provide a thorough clean for any of your drinking buddies.

The abrasive bristles of these cleaning brushes, available at Walmart, scrub away any buildup or residue from your reusable straws. Grab a four-pack on Amazon.

These fizzy cleaning tablets are perfect for coffee tumblers and water bottles. Just fill your bottle with water, add a tablet and let it sit for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.

If the gunk build-up on your tumbler straw is too much, you could just replace it. Stanley sells a four-pack of straws to fit 40 oz tumblers. Buy it also on Amazon.