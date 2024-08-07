Stanley launches new LoveShackFancy tumbler collection: get yours before they’re sold out

Stanley, the much-loved maker of high-quality water bottles and to-go mugs, has just released its latest collection, and it’s selling out fast! This time, Stanley has collaborated with New York City-based lifestyle brand, LoveShackFancy. Infusing your daily hydration with a splash of floral charm, this limited edition lineup of tumblers has something for everyone looking to embrace summer.

We've got all the bottles currently in stock, plus some backups for anyone looking for something a little different in their Stanley.

The classic Stanley tumbler goes the extra mile with the LoveShackFancy collection, offering a beautiful floral pattern in pink, purple or blue. This new bottle has a thin-mouthed top for easy drinking.

You can find your daily drinking water bottle in this new LoveShackFancy 12 oz bottle. Small enough to fit into most bags, this mini version also comes in pink, purple or blue with a gorgeous floral pattern.

Need a wearable water bottle for hiking, the gym or just everyday use? Stanley now has the Cross Bottle, a durable, flatter Stanley that comes with a strap for easy carrying. You can get it in different pastel colors like lilac, rose quartz and mist.

For bright, neon colors, perfect for beating the summer heat, opt for the Stanley Heat Wave. You can get colors like bright pink, lime green, vibrant red and more. With a 40 oz capacity, you can stay well hydrated through the hot weather.

Already have a Stanley but need a better way to carry it? Grab the Stanley All Day carrying case. It snaps onto your 40 oz. Stanley and has a carrying strap. It also has three pockets, with one big enough to hold most phones. You can get the All Day in a variety of Stanley’s classic colors.

If 40 oz. just isn’t enough, The Quencher series from Stanley offers 64 oz. With a comfort grip handle and a handy straw at the top, you’ll never go thirsty again. Color wise, it is a bit more limited, but you’ll find many of Stanley’s pastel color options.

Need a lightweight Stanley? The Stanley Ice Flow delivers, making it the ideal bottle for runners, hikers and everyone in between. Plus. It’s not designed with a cap and an easy carrying lid for anyone on the go.

Hydro Flasks were the original stainless steel water bottles. The wide mouth makes filling the bottle with water and ice easier, and the TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

Similar to Stanley with its wide range of colors and sizes, Yeti straw mugs are durable and fun water bottles that will make you want to drink water. They’re also designed to fit easily into car cupholders.

The classic sustainably made water bottle is a Nalgene. They’re the company that introduced wacky and unique colors and are the ultimate lightweight bottle.