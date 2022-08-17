National Thrift Shop Day 2022: Smart tips for saving money today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Do you love a good deal?

Well, you’re in luck: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, is National Thrift Shop Day 2022.

Thrift shops, popular during other periods of time, are again rising in popularity amid high inflation and the struggles within many families to afford what they need.

"Thrifting" is a term coined to reflect the way people go from thrift shop to thrift shop as they try to find the best deals on all things from clothing to unique antiques.

National Thrift Shop Day 2022 is a good opportunity to visit your local thrift shop.

But here’s the catch: Thrifting is all about timing.

With donations and shipments from other shops arriving daily, thrift shops are consistently moving and changing their inventory.

So be sure to check your thrift store often when looking for something specific.

Additionally, don’t forget to donate to your local thrift store.

Instead of reselling to a secondhand store or through a garage sale, donate to the thrift store.

The only way thrift stores can turn inventory and continue to have product is by consistently receiving donations from the community.

Whether you choose to donate or go on a treasure hunt on this day (or this weekend, or any time that thrift stores are open), celebrate the occasion at a local business.

Shopping locally will help not only the store itself, but also your community.

With today's high inflation and back-to-school shopping at its height, shopping locally might be the best way to get more bang for the buck.

"Consignment stores, thrift stores and secondhand sites are a great way to get like-new items for a fraction of the price," said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at truetrae.com.

"This works really well for younger kids, especially as they don’t tend to be as particular as teens," she said.

This is also a great time to get started on your holiday shopping.

Thrift store finds can be rare, so if you see a great gift for a friend or family member, grab it and save some stress during the holiday shopping rush.

