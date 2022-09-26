For National Hispanic Heritage Month, ‘Fox and Friends Weekend’ hosts make empanadas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated around the world right now through Oct. 15, 2022.

The month is set aside as a dedicated time to recognize and celebrate the history and culture of those whose ancestors came from Spain, Cuba, Mexico and other countries and places.

This past Sunday, the hosts of "Fox & Friends Weekend" learned how to make some popular Hispanic food for the occasion.

Chef Gaby Melian joined the hosts to discuss her new cookbook and demonstrate some yummy recipes from its pages.

The new cookbook has 70 kid-tested and kid-approved recipes to try during this National Hispanic Heritage Month — and one of them is a delicious empanada.

An empanada typically contains a flour-based dough shell filled with various forms of meat such as chicken, ham or ground beef.

Melian showed host Rachel Campos-Duffy and some of her children how to make the perfect empanada.

She explained that the flour-based dough can be found in the Hispanic sections of grocery stores or shops.

Once the inside filling is made, simply scoop the contents and add to the center of the dough; sprinkle on a little water; and fold it up.

The food is easy to make and is a great activity to get kids involved in the kitchen, Melian stressed.

For a specific recipe based around this traditional dish, check out the dish that's shared here.

"Gaby’s Latin American Kitchen" is available now anywhere books are sold.

Melian also has a YouTube channel on which she teaches viewers how to make various dishes.