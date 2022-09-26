Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

For National Hispanic Heritage Month, ‘Fox and Friends Weekend’ hosts make empanadas

Chef Gaby Melian joined the hosts to demonstrate a delicious meal

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
National Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated around the world right now through Oct. 15, 2022. 

The month is set aside as a dedicated time to recognize and celebrate the history and culture of those whose ancestors came from Spain, Cuba, Mexico and other countries and places.

This past Sunday, the hosts of "Fox & Friends Weekend" learned how to make some popular Hispanic food for the occasion. 

HISPANIC LEADER CELEBRATES HEROES OF AMERICA IN NEW BOOK SERIES FOR YOUNG READERS

Chef Gaby Melian joined the hosts to discuss her new cookbook and demonstrate some yummy recipes from its pages. 

Gaby Melian showed off some kid-tested and kid-approved recipes from her cookbook on "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. 

Gaby Melian showed off some kid-tested and kid-approved recipes from her cookbook on "Fox and Friends Weekend" on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.  (Fox News)

The new cookbook has 70 kid-tested and kid-approved recipes to try during this National Hispanic Heritage Month — and one of them is a delicious empanada. 

NONPROFIT RECORDS SPANISH-LANGUAGE NATIONAL ANTHEM TO HIGHLIGHT HISPANIC AMERICAN FRONT LINE WORKERS

An empanada typically contains a flour-based dough shell filled with various forms of meat such as chicken, ham or ground beef. 

Gaby Melian showed Rachel Campos-Duffy of "Fox and Friends Weekend" and some of her children how to make empanada this weekend. 

Gaby Melian showed Rachel Campos-Duffy of "Fox and Friends Weekend" and some of her children how to make empanada this weekend.  (Fox News)

Melian showed host Rachel Campos-Duffy and some of her children how to make the perfect empanada. 

She explained that the flour-based dough can be found in the Hispanic sections of grocery stores or shops. 

VIRAL ‘LAZY ENCHILADAS' RECIPE CAN BE PREPARED IN UNDER 30 MINUTES: ‘THEY ARE DELICIOUS’

Once the inside filling is made, simply scoop the contents and add to the center of the dough; sprinkle on a little water; and fold it up.

Gaby Melian stopped by "Fox and Friends Weekend" to discuss her cookbook — with recipes that are kid-tested and kid-approved. 

Gaby Melian stopped by "Fox and Friends Weekend" to discuss her cookbook — with recipes that are kid-tested and kid-approved.  (Fox News)

The food is easy to make and is a great activity to get kids involved in the kitchen, Melian stressed.

For a specific recipe based around this traditional dish, check out the dish that's shared here

"Gaby’s Latin American Kitchen" is available now anywhere books are sold. 

Melian also has a YouTube channel on which she teaches viewers how to make various dishes. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 