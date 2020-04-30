National Fitness Day: Fundraiser announced to help coronavirus NYC health workers, restaurants

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

That’s the battle cry of the New York City fit community.

The cheer means: Let's F---ing Go!

Saturday is National Fitness Day and the 30 top fitness trainers of New York, including Emily Scott James, a former contestant on "So You Think You Can Dance," and Angela Gargano, a three-time competitor on "American Ninja Warrior," are hosting a digital fundraiser called “Workout For Heroes” to benefit health care workers working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

For seven hours, athletes at home can log onto Zoom and engage in workouts: cardio, core, high intensity workouts, boxing, yoga, dance.

To register, donate $10 or more at bit.ly/workoutforheroes or text ‘HERO’ to 44-321.

“We chose May 2nd because it is National Fitness Day, a day that celebrates strength and empowerment through fitness,” said Heidi Jones, a Women’s Health Magazine Ultimate Game Changer finalist who will host the live stream event. “It's also a day that encourages us all to come together as one community to inspire others. We believe this fundraiser and series of workouts will be so good for everyone’s physical and mental health and will most assuredly help the incredible heroes who are fighting to keep us all safe.”

More than 18,300 people in the state have died from coronavirus, though the total doesn’t include more than 5,300 deaths in the city that were attributed to the virus on death certificates but weren’t confirmed by a lab test.

On Wednesday, 306 people died from the disease, the lowest daily total since March 29, when there were 253 fatalities. The state peaked with 799 deaths in one day on April 9.

New York City is assigning more than 1,000 employees to enforce social distancing guidelines and distribute 275,000 face coverings at parks and other public spaces as the coronavirus pandemic stretches toward summer, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city is also ramping up coronavirus testing and production of gowns for health care workers. De Blasio said 11 coronavirus testing sites will perform 14,000 tests this week, increasing to 43,000 tests at 30 sites by the week of May 18.

City businesses that weren’t making any surgical gowns before the pandemic are now producing 125,000 a week, de Blasio said. Millions more are being flown in from Vietnam, providing enough supply to last through mid-May, he said.

Workout for Heroes is looking to gather $10,000 to help the city out.

Bravo Sierra, the military-native wellness company, is chipping in as well matching all donations up to $10,000.

All 100 percent of the proceeds will go to In My Scrubs, which buys food from local restaurants at risk of going out of business due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and delivers meals to health care workers at Hackensack University Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital Center, Elmhurst Hospital, Westchester Medical Center, NYU Langone Health, and more local hospitals.

“The bravery of our heroes on the front lines should inspire bravery in us all – the bravery to lean on each other, wait this out, and come out stronger,” said Reshma Saujani, founder of the international nonprofit Girls Who Code and author of the international bestseller "Brave, Not Perfect," who will speak during the event.

