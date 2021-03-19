Biden's dog Major to return to the White House: 'He's a sweet dog,' president says

Major news — this pup is out of the dog house and bound for the White House once again.

President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Major will return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, after spending time at the Bidens’ Delaware home. The first dog bit someone at the White House about two weeks ago, causing a "minor injury," press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed.

In a Wednesday interview, the president confirmed that the rescue dog would return to D.C. following the ruff behavior, the Associated Press reported. An exact date was not disclosed.

"The dog’s being trained now," Biden told "Good Morning America," disclaiming that the 3-year-old pooch was expelled because of the incident. "He was going home, I didn’t banish him to home."

Last week, Psaki said that first dogs Major and Champ, 13, were sent to Wilmington for a "pre-planned" trip, as the president and first lady Jill Biden would be away. Earlier this month, reports broke that Major bit a member of the White House security team, and had been barking at lunging at other staffers.

Affirming that the rescue dog is indeed a good boy, Biden said that Major just needed some more time to adjust to life in the White House.

"Every door you turn to, there's a guy there in a black jacket," he said of the serious security. "You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all. And [Major] moves to protect."

"But he's a sweet dog. 85% of the people there love him," Biden said. "All he does is lick them and wag his tail."

The Biden family adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, and reportedly got their other German Shepherd Champ from a Pennsylvania breeder in 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.