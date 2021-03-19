Expand / Collapse search
Biden's dog Major to return to the White House: 'He's a sweet dog,' president says

First dog Major will return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue at an undisclosed date

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Major news — this pup is out of the dog house and bound for the White House once again.

President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Major will return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, after spending time at the Bidens’ Delaware home. The first dog bit someone at the White House about two weeks ago, causing a "minor injury," press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed.

In a Wednesday interview, the president confirmed that the rescue dog would return to D.C. following the ruff behavior, the Associated Press reported. An exact date was not disclosed.

Major, pictured, bit someone at the White House about two weeks ago, causing a "minor injury." 

Major, pictured, bit someone at the White House about two weeks ago, causing a "minor injury."  (Adam Schultz/Official White House)

"The dog’s being trained now," Biden told "Good Morning America," disclaiming that the 3-year-old pooch was expelled because of the incident. "He was going home, I didn’t banish him to home."

Last week, Psaki said that first dogs Major and Champ, 13, were sent to Wilmington for a "pre-planned" trip, as the president and first lady Jill Biden would be away. Earlier this month, reports broke that Major bit a member of the White House security team, and had been barking at lunging at other staffers.

Major runs near the Washington Monument.

Major runs near the Washington Monument. (Adam Schultz/Official White House)

Affirming that the rescue dog is indeed a good boy, Biden said that Major just needed some more time to adjust to life in the White House.

Champ, pictured here with first lady Jill Biden, has been with the family since 2008.

Champ, pictured here with first lady Jill Biden, has been with the family since 2008. (Adam Schultz/Official White House)

"Every door you turn to, there's a guy there in a black jacket," he said of the serious security. "You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all. And [Major] moves to protect."

"But he's a sweet dog. 85% of the people there love him," Biden said. "All he does is lick them and wag his tail."

The Biden family adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018, and reportedly got their other German Shepherd Champ from a Pennsylvania breeder in 2008.

