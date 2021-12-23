'Mrs. Claus' Remedy' is the perfect calming Christmas cocktail: Try the recipe

Five simple ingredients is all it takes to go from chaos to calm in a cocktail this Christmas.

"Mrs. Claus' Remedy" from the Montage Palmetto Bluff — a five-star resort in South Carolina’s Lowcountry - was "crafted to help provide much-needed relaxation amid the hustle and bustle of the season," the resort told FOX News.

"The easy-to-recreate cocktail utilizes chamomile liqueur, a fragrant liqueur made with chamomile flowers," Montage Palmetto Bluff said in an email. "The light sweetness of the chamomile liqueur and honey gives way to the cocktail’s faintly fiery flavors of spiced rum, lemon juice and mint leaves to create a uniquely stimulating yet calming drink."

Mrs. Claus' Remedy Recipe

Ingredients:

1 oz spiced rum

3/4 oz chamomile liqueur

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz honey

5 mint leaves

Method:

Add 5 mint leaves in a shaker with ice and the remaining ingredients. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice.

This original recipe is owned by Montage Palmetto Bluff and was shared with Fox News.