Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mother's Day
Published

Mother’s Day brain teaser: Can you find the heart in less than 30 seconds?

Ahead of Mother’s Day 2022, test yourself with this tricky brain teaser

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Mother's Day gifts that last longer than flowers Video

Mother's Day gifts that last longer than flowers

Kurt the CyberGuy offers Mother’s Day gift ideas centered around technology on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As you prepare to celebrate the special mother figures in your life, take a minute to see if you can solve this tricky brain teaser.

U.K.-based gaming service MrQ developed the puzzle ahead of Mother’s Day this year. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

To solve the brain teaser, find the elusive heart among the flowers and Mother’s Day cards.

According to MrQ, the record for solving the puzzle is 32 seconds. 

See if you can beat the record. 

(MrQ)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

If you weren't able to find the heart, check out the solution below.

(MrQ)

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus