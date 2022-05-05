Mother’s Day brain teaser: Can you find the heart in less than 30 seconds?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As you prepare to celebrate the special mother figures in your life, take a minute to see if you can solve this tricky brain teaser.

U.K.-based gaming service MrQ developed the puzzle ahead of Mother’s Day this year.

To solve the brain teaser, find the elusive heart among the flowers and Mother’s Day cards.

According to MrQ, the record for solving the puzzle is 32 seconds.

See if you can beat the record.

If you weren't able to find the heart, check out the solution below.