3 Mother's Day crafts ideas from TikTok, plus how to pull them off

Need a quick craft idea for Mother’s Day?

Here are three fantastic options from TikTok creators who came up with creative gift ideas that you can make at home.

Mother’s Day polka dot card

Timm Sevitz, an artist and illustrator from College Station, Texas, has gone viral for his "easy" and "cute" Mother’s Day card idea that incorporates colorful, confetti-like polka dots.

"The idea came to me as I was out shopping," Sevitz told Fox News Digital. "I found a set of paint daubers and knew I wanted to incorporate them into the craft."

In his video, he folds a piece of paper in half and cuts out a heart shape that he then tapes onto a rectangular cardstock.

Sevitz uses multiple colors from his paint dauber set and stamps the daubers around the paper cutout, which create a series of polka dots. When the paint dries, he removes the center cutout to "reveal the outline."

The DIY card's blank center can be used for a special written message. Or crafters can choose to spell out the word "mom" with paper cutouts or foam letters for "added dimension," Sevitz said.

"My mom's favorite color is pink, so I had to incorporate that with the large letters into my design," he explained.

Sevitz continued, " Anyone can do it. I know not everyone will have paint daubers, which is OK. You could easily modify this and use acrylic paint, crayons, markers or colored pencils."

Mother’s Day bouquet gift with chocolate treats under $15

Kammy Makora, 20, of San Francisco, shared a viral DIY bouquet that moms will keep around long after they finish the candies that are arranged throughout it.

Makora s purchased an acrylic container, faux flowers, floral foam, tissue paper, skewer sticks, a garden decoration and card at the dollar store for under $15.

"I came up with this idea because I was looking at Mother’s Day gifts online and everything was $60+," Makora told Fox News Digital.

In her part-two video where she shows followers how to put it together, Makora uses the acrylic container as a vase and scrunches together tissue paper, which goes under and around the floral foam she places inside the vase.

Makora adds faux roses to her floral foam and attaches chocolate candies to the skewer sticks. The candy-adorned sticks get arranged and pressed into the foam along with the flowers. It should look like a bouquet.

She places a bird-shaped garden decoration into the bouquet and then adds her scallop-edge cut Mother’s Day card to the arrangement.

Mother’s Day waterfall card

Maison ZiZou, an arts-and-crafts YouTuber from Romania, has impressed TikTok users with a "DIY waterfall card" that displays a list of personalized sayings.

ZiZou’s creative paper-based craft has attracted more than 3.8 million views with its accordion-like effect. It requires paper heart cutouts, two rectangular-shaped pieces of paper, glue and markers.

To make the interactive card, ZiZou takes a long, rectangular strip of paper that’s as wide as a hand. It serves as the card’s base.

ZiZou makes seven heart-shaped paper cutouts in various colors and carefully draws seven equidistant lines across the rectangular card base. Each line gets folded, so there’s a visible dent on the paper before it gets flattened and folded in half.

Using a glue stick, ZiZou attaches the paper hearts to each dented line. Each heart should be stacked on top of the other, which will create a flipbook-like effect when the craft is done.

At the bottom of the heart stack, ZiZou folds a small rectangular paper strip and folds it behind the bottom heart before pasting it down on the card’s rectangular base.

When the glue dries, the back half of the card base can be pulled, so the paper hearts can be flipped through.

ZiZou writes a special message on each heart and cuts an angle that matches the bottom heart on the card base.

The front-facing half of the card base gets a small snip across, so a downward-facing arrow can be drawn at the bottom of the back-facing half. This way, mom will know she’s supposed to pull the card after she receives it.

"You just have to choose your favorite paper colors, adapt the messages and follow the steps in the video. It should work smoothly," ZiZou said.