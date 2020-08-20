This is the ‘most iconic’ fashion item in the US, survey says

Levi’s 501 jeans have been named as the most “iconic” fashion item in the U.S., according to a survey commissioned by luxury online retail platform Farfetch.

Farfetch surveyed 2,000 Americans about classic fashion and style to raise awareness about sustainable fashion, according to a South West News Service report.

MINISKIRT NAMED 'MOST ICONIC FASHION STATEMENT OF ALL TIME' IN BRITISH SURVEY

“Now more than ever, customers are interested in making considered purchases that will stand the test of time,” Thomas Berry, Farfetch’s director of sustainable business, told the British news agency. “From pre-owned denim to iconic designer pieces, customers are willing to seek out and to invest in pieces that are conscious, durable and also timeless, regardless of trends.”

And Levi’s fits that “timeless” bill considering the brand has existed since 1853. It might also explain why the long-standing jean company notched the top two spots out of a list of 40 fashion items.

After the 501 jeans, Americans found Levi’s denim jackets from the 1960s to be the second most iconic.

MICHELLE OBAMA'S DNC SPEECH 'VOTE' NECKLACE SPARKS ONLINE FRENZY

Rounding out the top five were the Nike Air Max, Polo Ralph Lauren shirts and Louis Vuitton luggage carriers or bags. Other notable mentions included Ugg boots, bomber jackets, Converse Chuck Taylor shoes and Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.

Interestingly enough, New Yankees baseball caps snagged the 14th place on the list.

Upscale brands that made the cut included Louboutin’s red-bottom shoes, Gucci belts, slides and loafers, Tiffany & Co.’s chunky heart tag necklaces, Burberry’s tartan scarves and Chanel’s tweed jackets and 2.55 handbags.

In the United Kingdom, the most iconic fashion pick, which was announced two months ago, happened to be the miniskirt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seven in 10 survey respondents told Farfetch they would still wear one of these iconic fashion items. Additionally, 79 percent agreed that “fashion is cyclical” – meaning trends come in and out of style.

More than one-quarter of those surveyed have reduced how often they shop for clothes as a way to reduce their carbon footprint. And four in 10 said they will make an attempt to donate old clothes before they buy new ones.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER