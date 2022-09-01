More than 75 percent of Americans aren’t getting enough exercise, according to CDC standards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Guidelines from the CDC suggest more Americans should be hitting the gym.

New statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that less than one-quarter of Americans are meeting the minimum amount of exercise to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Data collected in 2020 by the National Center for Health Statistics was published in an August 2022 data brief.

It showed that only 24.2% of adults over age 18 have met the Physical Activity Guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercise.

The 2018 standards encourage at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. Those who do that are most likely to experience health benefits.

But three-quarters of the American population has altogether failed to meet the recommendation, with only 22.7% meeting aerobic guidelines and 6.8% meeting muscle-strengthening alone.

The remaining 46.3% of the population met none at all.

The percentage of adults who met both physical activity guidelines was higher in men (28.3%) than in women (20.4%) — and it decreased with age in both groups.

Other key findings disclosed that adults with a family income of 200% of the federal poverty level were more likely to meet guidelines than people with an income of less than 200%.

Hispanic men were found to be the least likely to meet guidelines — while non-Hispanic, White women were most likely to hit the mark, according to the findings.

The CDC, alongside the NIH and National Cancer Institute, unearthed data earlier this year that suggested upping exercise by 10 minutes per day could help save more than 100,000 lives.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine (JAMA Network), estimated that adults aged 40 to 85 years old could avert approximately 6.9% of annual deaths by increasing moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

The National Cancer Institute says that previous studies have shown physical activity improves human health — reducing the risk for several chronic diseases that cause premature death, including some cancers.

