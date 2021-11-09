Mom loses 100 pounds in 1 year after ditching fast food

A new mom lost nearly 100 pounds in one year when she stopped eating fast food.

Lillie Monro, 24, from Halstead, United Kingdom, changed her lifestyle after her daughter was born. Doctors told Monro at the time that she might not see her baby grow up because of her weight, SWNS reported.

According to the news agency, Monro has struggled with her weight for most of her life. As a teenager, she weighed 238 pounds and though she tried several diets, she always gained the weight back.

As an adult, Monro told SWNS she ate fast food for almost every meal, which ended up costing her between $203-271 (£150-200) per week, or up to $1,085 (£800) a month.

Before her daughter Mila was born, Monro weighed 294 pounds, according to SWNS. Shortly after Mila was born in February 2019, Monro’s weight went down to 267 pounds.

Three months after Mila was born, Monro went to her doctor, who told her that her weight put her at risk of diabetes, heart failure and other health risks, which meant Monro might not see her daughter grow up, SWNS reported.

"That was my wake-up call," Monro told SWNS, adding, "I knew I had to make rapid changes."

She continued: "I don’t think I’d have been able to do it if she hadn’t said that and I didn't have Mila."

Monro said that day, she went home and decided it was time to change her lifestyle.

"I knew I was big, I'd always eaten badly, but when she said it I looked and was surprised at how big I'd got," Monro said. "I craved junk food all the time. And you’re always hungry after eating it, so you have more."

She added: "I don’t know how I afforded it."

According to SWNS, Monro decided to buy secondhand books from Slimming World, a U.K.-based weight loss organization, to kickstart her own weight loss journey. She weighed herself weekly and shared her journey with other members of the program through Instagram.

She also stopped eating fast food and started cooking for herself, which has significantly cut her food bills, SWNS reported.

"Bothering to cook for myself was key," Monro said. "I’ve been saving so much money towards a mortgage, but first I enjoyed buying new clothes."

After a year, Monro lost almost 100 pounds and has maintained the weight loss.

"I literally lost a whole person worth of weight," Monro said.

She said she "actually really enjoyed" the weight loss process.

"I just changed the amounts of different foods so I was eating more of the right things and less of others, and cooked from scratch," Monro said. "At first I thought of it as a diet, but actually it’s a lifestyle change and that’s why it’s still working."

Monro said now that she’s lost the weight and kept it off, she has really enjoyed playing with 2-year-old Mila, which she couldn’t do before.

"I’m just really really happy now," Monro said. "I don't think I'd have been able to do this if it wasn't for Mila."

