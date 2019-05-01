MMA fighter proposes to girlfriend using tattoo

Forget about a photograph — one professional MMA fighter has opened up about his decision to make a permanent memory of proposing to his now-fiancée by popping the question with a tattoo reading “Will you marry me?”

On Tuesday, Vince Murdock of Antelope, Calif., revealed to The Daily Mail just why he got tatted in order to ask girlfriend Kira Feightner to be his wife. The 28-year-old fighter got the life-changing question tattooed onto his knee with two checkboxes for “yes” and “no” — fortunately, his 25-year-old flame accepted his proposal.

According to the outlet, Murdock knew that Feightner was the one soon after they met in March 2017 and quickly coupled up. A little more than a year later, in May 2018, the martial arts professional got the proposal tattoo — though he expertly managed to hide it from his partner for four months.

“I knew right at the beginning that Kira was the one and I knew she deserved a really special proposal. I could do it anywhere but I knew it was important to her that it was memorable,” the future groom recalled. “I was wracking my brain trying to come up with something great and I was in the chair getting another tattoo when I thought of it.”

Detailing that he was “incredibly nervous” to ask for her hand in marriage, Murdock drew inspiration from their shared love of hiking and the great outdoors to stage the big moment.

In late September, he took Feightner, who works as an office manager, on a hike in El Dorado with a group of their friends. She had no idea what was in store.

“We were hiking for about a half an hour and I was building up the courage to ask her, then I would chicken out and keep walking,” Murdock said. “Eventually I just told Kira that the spot we were at was perfect for a picture. I had a really great speech prepared but I forgot everything.

“I told her to rip the tape off my knee and she didn’t even hear me. I had to repeat myself. Eventually I screamed ‘Rip off the tape!’” he joked. “When she ripped it off, I don’t even think she saw the tattoo.”

“I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me and thankfully she said ‘Yes’,” he added.

As for Feightner, the bride-to-be said that she was “very surprised and excited” by his creative proposal — and to learn the truth behind why his leg had been bandaged for months.

“I didn’t know he had gotten a tattoo," she told the Mail. "He had his leg bandaged up but he kept telling me it was for an injury.”

“His proposal blew me away. He loves tattoos so this really falls into place for him. It was so memorable,” she continued.

Two weeks later, the sporty pair visited a tattoo artist, where the bride-to-be “sealed the engagement” by placing a check mark in the “yes” box of her fiancé’s body art, as per SWNS.

A summer 2020 wedding is planned, and Feightner says that the couple will always cherish the memory of how he asked.

"I will treasure the video [of the proposal] forever. The week after the proposal I watched it so many times and I cried,” she said. "The fact that he will have the tattoo forever is so special."

According to their respective Instagram pages, in recent weeks Feightner has been busy wedding dress shopping, while her future husband has been busy training and fighting. The two, naturally, have also enjoyed other hikes together, too.

