Mike Posner reveals how faith redirected his life, offers advice on spending holidays with family

A decade ago, Mike Posner released the hit song "I Took a Pill in Ibiza," nominating him for a Grammy, and today, his life externally may seem the same, but he shared that internally, he is a different person.

Posner spoke with Fox News Digital and shared how his faith has played an "essential role" in his life.

"When I just let go of control and have faith that there's something wiser, stronger, smarter than me that's really running the show. It loves me. It has my back," Posner said in an on-camera interview.

He added, "I feel like all the demons I grappled with, my solipsism, my self-centeredness, my self-pity, my depressive tendencies, are all still there. They all show up every morning. But I no longer allow them to hold the steering wheel of my life."

The "Cooler Than Me" singer shared that he celebrates the ups and downs in life while finding more meaning in life.

Posner took a nearly 3,000-mile-long walk across America and climbed Mount Everest.

"My experience of life is a lot more joyous, a lot more free and a lot more fun," he said.

Posner told Fox News Digital he has a new single coming out to begin in 2025, with a new album being released sometime next year.

"When you go and have deeper life experiences like I've been blessed to have, it changes the perspective from which you write, or you create art from within," he said.

Posner cited record producer and composer, Quincy Jones, the deeper the human you are, the deeper the musician you are, adding there are some things you can't learn in the studio.

"If I'm being faithful to my job, which is to be real, then the music is a reflection of me. The actuality is the light of life or God shining through the artists, getting refracted through the artist towards the listener.

"You are just a vessel and it kind of gets filtered through you, but the filter changes over time."

Posner said that the holiday season can be an emotional time as it highlights the people who are not present.

"My father, he passed away seven years ago; so when [my family] gets together, his absence is very much felt."

Posner joked that when around his mother sometimes the "13-year-old part" of him comes back, adding "people play different roles in our lives."

"God gives us our family for a reason… They have all the lessons for you. That's where you need to look," he said.

"Going into the holidays, the advice I would just say is enjoy this holiday like it's your last one. It might be. Hopefully not. But enjoy your family, your loved ones," Posner added.

"Hug, kiss. Cry. Taste the food, and enjoy it like it's your last one."