Metal detectorists stumble across 1,000-year-old Viking 'wallet' full of treasure: 'Highly unusual'

British historians recently announced the remarkable discovery of a 1,000-year-old Viking "wallet," thanks to two curious metal detectorists.

Manx National Heritage, an organization based on the Isle of Man, announced the discovery in a Sept. 30 press release. In a statement, the organization explained that the coins were actually uncovered in May.

Two metal detectorists, John Crowe and David O’Hare, found the treasure hoard while searching private land on the island. The findings consist of 36 silver coins minted between 1000 and 1065, when Vikings were known to inhabit the Isle of Man.

"The majority [of the coins] were minted during the reign of Edward the Confessor (AD 1042-1066) with the English kings Aethelred II (AD 978-1016) and Canute (AD 1016-1035) also represented," the press release noted.

Canute, also known as Cnut, was a Viking ruler who united the kingdoms of England and Denmark.

"There are various English mints represented, including York, London, Lincoln, Cambridge, Hastings, Ipswich and Exeter," the statement added. "The Irish coins date from the middle of decades of AD 1000 and were all minted in Dublin. They feature the profile of King Sihtric Silkbeard who served as Norse King of Dublin from AD 989 to 1036."

Dr. Kristin Bornholdt Collins, a researcher, noted the discovery could be likened to a wallet due to the variety of currencies.

"The new hoard might be compared to a wallet containing all kinds of credit cards, notes and coins, perhaps of different nationalities, such as when you prepare to travel overseas, and shows the variety of currencies available to an Irish Sea trader or inhabitants of Man in this period," she explained.

"Combined, the hoards provide a rare chance to study the contents side by side, right down to the detail of the dies used to strike the coins," the expert added. "Having this much closely dated comparative material from separate finds is highly unusual."

Historians believe the hoard was abandoned around 1070. Experts say the treasure sheds light on the trade history of the time.

"The geographical range of mints represented in this hoard illustrates a vibrant and mobile economy, with traders and cash moving through Ireland and England, via the Isle of Man, for an extended period throughout the Viking era," Manx National Heritage said in its release.

Allison Fox, a curator for Manx National Heritage, said the discovery provides information about the history of the island, which is known to harbor priceless Viking artifacts.

"This is a wonderful find which helps further our understanding of the complex Viking Age economy in the Isle of Man, where more Viking Age silver has been discovered per square kilometre than in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales," she noted.