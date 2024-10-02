Expand / Collapse search
ARCHAEOLOGY

Metal detectorists stumble across 1,000-year-old Viking 'wallet' full of treasure: 'Highly unusual'

Viking 'wallet' with 1000-year-old coins was uncovered on the Isle of Man

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Dozens of well-preserved Viking Age skeletons discovered in Denmark Video

Dozens of well-preserved Viking Age skeletons discovered in Denmark

Fifty skeletons from the 9th and 10th centuries were found during an excavation in Åsum, Denmark, west of Copenhagen, according to the Museum of Odense. (Credit: Reuters)

British historians recently announced the remarkable discovery of a 1,000-year-old Viking "wallet," thanks to two curious metal detectorists.

Manx National Heritage, an organization based on the Isle of Man, announced the discovery in a Sept. 30 press release. In a statement, the organization explained that the coins were actually uncovered in May.

Two metal detectorists, John Crowe and David O’Hare, found the treasure hoard while searching private land on the island. The findings consist of 36 silver coins minted between 1000 and 1065, when Vikings were known to inhabit the Isle of Man.

"The majority [of the coins] were minted during the reign of Edward the Confessor (AD 1042-1066) with the English kings Aethelred II (AD 978-1016) and Canute (AD 1016-1035) also represented," the press release noted.

Split image of metal detectorist, coin

A hoard of priceless Viking coins was recently discovered by two metal detectorists in the U.K. (iStock/Manx National Heritage/Handout via Reuters)

Canute, also known as Cnut, was a Viking ruler who united the kingdoms of England and Denmark.

"There are various English mints represented, including York, London, Lincoln, Cambridge, Hastings, Ipswich and Exeter," the statement added. "The Irish coins date from the middle of decades of AD 1000 and were all minted in Dublin. They feature the profile of King Sihtric Silkbeard who served as Norse King of Dublin from AD 989 to 1036."

Five ancient coins spread out

A view of a set of five coins from a rare hoard of 1,000-year-old silver coins unearthed during metal detecting in Douglas, Isle of Man. (Manx National Heritage/Handout via Reuters)

Dr. Kristin Bornholdt Collins, a researcher, noted the discovery could be likened to a wallet due to the variety of currencies.

"The new hoard might be compared to a wallet containing all kinds of credit cards, notes and coins, perhaps of different nationalities, such as when you prepare to travel overseas, and shows the variety of currencies available to an Irish Sea trader or inhabitants of Man in this period," she explained.

Two men and one woman looking at hoard

Finders David O'Hare and John Crowe, along with Manx National Heritage Curator for Archaeology Allison Fox, look at a rare hoard of 1,000-year-old silver coins unearthed during metal detecting in Douglas, Isle of Man. (Manx National Heritage/Handout via Reuters)

"Combined, the hoards provide a rare chance to study the contents side by side, right down to the detail of the dies used to strike the coins," the expert added. "Having this much closely dated comparative material from separate finds is highly unusual."

Historians believe the hoard was abandoned around 1070. Experts say the treasure sheds light on the trade history of the time.

"The geographical range of mints represented in this hoard illustrates a vibrant and mobile economy, with traders and cash moving through Ireland and England, via the Isle of Man, for an extended period throughout the Viking era," Manx National Heritage said in its release.

Ancient gold coin

A view of a coin depicting King Sihtric Silkbeard from a rare hoard of 1,000-year-old silver coins unearthed during metal detecting in Douglas, Isle of Man. (Manx National Heritage/Handout via Reuters)

Allison Fox, a curator for Manx National Heritage, said the discovery provides information about the history of the island, which is known to harbor priceless Viking artifacts.

"This is a wonderful find which helps further our understanding of the complex Viking Age economy in the Isle of Man, where more Viking Age silver has been discovered per square kilometre than in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales," she noted.

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

