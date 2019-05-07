Expand / Collapse search
Kooky Met Gala merchandise includes a surgical face mask, tube sock purse

By Emily Kirkpatrick | New York Post
On the morning of the annual Met Gala, the Metropolitan Museum of Art released some tongue-in-cheek merchandise to accompany its new Costume Institute exhibit, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

The museum teamed up with 14 fashion designers, including Marc Jacobs, Off-White, Gucci and Moschino, to create a 300-plus-piece collection full of “elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration,” according to a press release.

Highlights include a $75 Moschino Barbie and $115 clip-on earrings made to look like huge jewels but actually fabricated out of cardboard, a $100 Met-branded chin strap and $63 surgical face mask by the brand Blindness and a $155 Vaquera bag made out of a single tube sock.

Artist Jane Kalowitz also created a series of limited-edition prints inspired by the likenesses of key camp figures, such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Susan Sontag and Oscar Wilde, which will retail for $2,000 apiece.

“I’ve always been involved with gay culture, which historically has a large component of what we see as camp,” Kaplowitz wrote in the same press release. “And there is plenty to mine for camp inspiration in contemporary life as well.”

The Camp Collection will be available in both The Met Store and online following Monday night’s gala.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.