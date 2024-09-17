Stanley launches Barbie Dream collection in 30oz and 40oz quenchers

Did you go see the Barbie movie more than once? If you’re a fan, take your obsession to the next level and get a Barbie-themed Stanley. Stanley is releasing its very own Barbie Dream Collection, featuring beautiful, bright-colored cups designed with your favorite characters in mind.

Stanley is releasing their newest cups in stages. Starting September 16th through the 20th, a few new cups will be released each day. To get yours before they’re sold out, check out the collection here.

STANLEY LAUNCHES NEW LOVESHACKFANCY TUMBLER COLLECTION: GET YOURS BEFORE THEY’RE SOLD OUT

The Barbie x Stanley quencher that was the first to be released is the Barbie icon quencher. You can choose between 30 and 40 oz. options and get the classic Barbie colors and design.

You can get a black and white stripped Barbie quencher, complete with Barbie’s sunglasses and a cool blue handle, when you choose the 1959 original quencher. This tumbler only comes in a 40 oz. option and comes out September 17th.

Want a classic ‘60s look to your Stanley? The ‘60s twist ‘n turn quencher features a bright pink dancing Barbie on an orange background. This tumbler also comes in the 40 oz. size and is set for release on September 17th.

The ‘70s superstar quencher is the simplest design in the Barbie x Stanley collab. It’s a bright, neon pink 40 oz. quencher with gold accents and stars sprinkled throughout the cup. You can get this tumbler starting September 18th.

Jump back to the ‘80s with the ‘80s dynamite quencher. It’s the classic bright pink with purple and orange flowers. The release date of this cup is September 18th.

NEW STANLEY X CALIA COLLECTION: STANLEY TUMBLERS THAT PAIR WITH YOUR FAVORITE WORKOUT GEAR

Prefer darker colors? The ‘80s rockers quencher is black with neon colors making up the rest of the design. It’s ideal for Barbie lovers who also love rock ‘n roll. You can get this cup starting September 19th.

Choose a beautiful floral, peach-colored cup when you opt for the ‘80s peaches ‘n cream quencher. It’s the perfect cup for those who love the ‘80s and prefer light colors over dark pinks and blacks other cups come in. The release date of this cup is September 19th.

For more Deals, visit https://www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Barbie fans who watched the movie and fell in love with Ken will want the ‘80s Western Ken quencher, which comes in the 40 oz. size. It has a bold Western pattern that’ll impress all your fellow Stanley lovers. This quencher comes out September 20th.