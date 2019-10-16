Meghan Markle recycles engagement interview dress for children's charity awards

Hey, that looks familiar!

The Duchess of Sussex has again “recycled” a favorite frock, sporting the emerald green dress she wore for the photocall and joint interview announcing her engagement to Prince Harry to the WellChild Awards in on Wednesday night.

Duchess Meghan was all smiles when she arrived at the London event, stepping out in the elegant, sleeveless, knee-length dress by brand P.A.R.O.S.H., Page Six reports, completing the look with a camel Sentaler trench, neutral suede heels and a tortoiseshell handbag.

Eagle-eyed style watchers may remember the dress from her November 2017 engagement announcement, and the coat from her first Christmas church service with the royal family at Sandringham that same year.

The fashion moment is hardly the first time that the 38-year-old royal has worn the same clothing for multiple, photographed public appearances. While recently abroad in South Africa for a formal 10-day tour, the duchess seemed to make a point of mixing old outfits with affordable styles during the highly publicized excursion.

For example, a source told Hello! that the former actress’ decision to go without her glittering engagement ring during the tour was a “powerful signal” of her desire to be “low key” while doing meet-and-greets with the public.

"The very fact Meghan was adroit enough to realize that and quietly left her rock elsewhere, I think, is a powerful signal," royal expert and writer Daniela Elser explained in an article for News.com.au.

"Firstly, of just how conscious she is about making others comfortable, secondly, that she is sensationally savvy image-wise and third, that she is more than happy to rewrite the rule book,” Elser said.

At the WellChild Awards, Prince Harry became visibly overcome with emotion while giving a speech at the event honoring sick children and their caregivers.

The sixth in line to the British throne has been a patron of the event since 2007, but this is the first year he attended as a parent himself, after welcoming son Archie Harrison in May.

“Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child -- no one else did at the time, but we did -- and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards..." he said before having to pause to collect himself.

"... Both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time," the prince continued.

"And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own," he added.

WellChild is a charity that supports children who are battling serious illnesses and their families who care for them.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.