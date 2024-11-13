Save up to $400 on mattresses during Wayfair’s early Black Friday sale

Getting a good night’s sleep leaves you feeling refreshed and energized, but unless you have the right mattress, you could be tossing and turning all night. You don’t need to pay an arm and a leg for a new mattress, thanks to Wayfair’s early Black Friday deals.

You can get hundreds of dollars off mattresses now through November 21. There’s a mattress type for every kind of sleeper, whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to support your back, a hybrid option with coils and memory foam or an ultra-plush luxurious mattress. Wayfair also has mattress toppers and pillows at a steep discount during the sales.

Original price: $699

Stay cool throughout the night with the Sealy Cool memory foam mattress. It’s eight inches thick and combines a layer of breathable gel foam with a traditional support layer that helps you lull you to sleep each night. It also has a built-in stretchy knit cover that also adds to the comfort and protects your mattress, helping it last longer.

Original price: $790

Sleepers who prefer an ultra-soft bed will appreciate the Nora ultra plush memory foam mattress. It’s 13 inches thick, which helps provide less motion transfer, so you can stay asleep even if your partner tosses and turns all night. The memory foam is gel-lined, providing a cool, relaxing sleep.

Original price: $1,099

The Sealy to Go medium hybrid mattress comes in a compact box, making it easy to move and roll out on your bed frame. This mattress is a blend of supportive and soft. It’s a hybrid medium mattress, so it blends coils and memory foam, designed to support your back while still being comfortable.

Original price: $1,199

A Sealy Cool 12-inch medium memory foam mattress is similar to other Sealy Cool options, just thicker. You get a layer of SealyCool gel-infused memory foam and CopperChill technology to keep you cool while you’re sleeping. The medium firmness is supportive but still somewhat soft, the perfect balance.

Original price: $1,139.30

When you want a thick mattress that’s designed to support your back, the Sealy Posturpedic pillow top mattress has you covered. It has a medium pillow top that provides targeted back support. The extra-supportive gel memory foam and durable coils do the same. The bed is also designed to reduce motion transfer, helping you get the night of sleep you deserve, no matter how much your partner tosses and turns.

Original price: $860

You can a discount on the Sealy Essentials Oak Street innerspring mattress. It’s the ultimate combination of soft and supportive with layers of gel foam and a Euro pillow top. The pillow top also has SealyCool gel foam for breathable comfort and support. The mattress also has a reinforced foam border around the mattress edge that makes the mattress more durable.

Original price: $949.99

Pairing memory foam with a small bed of coils often leads to a better night’s sleep. The Nora hybrid medium memory foam mattress has a high-density support foam and latex layers that give the perfect balance of support and pressure relief for your body.

Original price: $1,650

Looking for a long-lasting, firm mattress? The Sealy Lacey firm hybrid mattress has layers of memory foam pairs with packed coils that add extra support and provide a solid seating surface. You can pair this mattress with an adjustable base for an even more enjoyable night’s sleep.

Original price: $419

Already have a mattress but want it to be softer? A TEMPUR-Adapt memory foam mattress topper is for you. It adds the classic softness of a TEMPURPEDIC mattress, but for a quarter of the cost. The three-inch topper provides plenty of support, conforming to your body each night as you sleep.

Original price: $129

On top of a new mattress, a new supportive pillow will help you sleep like a baby. The Tempur-Symphony support pillow is designed with all kinds of different sleepers in mind. It conforms to your head and neck to give unparalleled support.