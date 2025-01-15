Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

These 6 mattress brands are running major mattress sales in January: save up to $2,500 today

Sleep the entire night with the right mattress

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Sleep better with a new mattress. 

Sleep better with a new mattress.  (iStock )

January is all about New Year’s resolutions, and one of the most popular resolutions is to get more rest. Trading in your beat-up mattress for something new is one of the best ways to start sleeping through the night.

Luckily, January is also the month when many top mattress brands run their biggest sales. This list includes popular mattress-in-a-box brands like Purple, Nolah, Nectar and Casper, plus major big-box companies like Mattress Warehouse and Wayfair.

Start getting the sleep you deserve with a comfortable mattress, be it a firm, supportive option, a soft, memory foam option or a hybrid.

Purple

Nolah

Casper

Nectar

Mattress Warehouse

Wayfair

Purple

Classic Purple mattress: on sale for $1,199

Original price: $1,499

The original Purple mattress is cooling and supportive. 

The original Purple mattress is cooling and supportive.  (Purple)

Purple has become a household name because of its original Purple mattress. Currently $300 off, this mattress is made up of three layers: a strong base foam, a pressure relieving foam and the classic GelFlex grid. The grid is designed to move with you as you sleep, so you wake up less during the night.

Purple Plus mattress: on sale for $1,499

Original price: $1,899

The original Purple mattress but with extra support. 

The original Purple mattress but with extra support.  (Purple)

Anyone who wants a softer, more supportive mattress should consider the Purple Plus mattress. It’s made up of all the layers the original Purple mattress is, with an added base foam layer that boosts stability.

SUSTAINABLE SLEEP ITEMS THAT WILL HELP YOU SLEEP THROUGH THE NIGHT

Nolah

Nolah Evolution: on sale for $1,624

Original price: $2,499

A comfortable, premium-feeling mattress. 

A comfortable, premium-feeling mattress.  (Nolah)

Rated 2024's Best Mattress for Side Sleepers by Sleep Foundation, the Nolah Evolution is a premium hybrid mattress. It offers responsive pressure relief, ideal for side sleepers. It also has a cloud-like liner that adds a layer of comfort. 

Nolah Original: on sale for $942

Original price: $1,449

Nolah's original hybrid mattress. 

Nolah's original hybrid mattress.  (Nolah)

A versatile and comforting mattress, the Nolah Original features Zoned AirFoam that provides a firm base to sleep on. It's also infused with copper to help keep you cool all night.

Nolah Natural: on sale for $1,364

Original price: $2,099

An organic mattress that doesn't compromise on comfort. 

An organic mattress that doesn't compromise on comfort.  (Nolah)

Do you want a more organic mattress to sleep on? The Nolah Natural is a pressure-relieving mattress made with organic latex, making it a hypoallergenic bed. It also features an organic cotton cover, moisture-wicking wool and two layers of soft, cushioning latex. 

Casper

The One: on sale for $599

Original price: $749

An affordable, medium-firm mattress. 

An affordable, medium-firm mattress.  (Casper)

The One mattress is one of Casper’s bestsellers. It’s the perfect blend of supportive and soft, thanks to the medium firmness. The mattress is designed to provide a cooling, pressure-relieving night of sleep.

Dream hybrid: on sale for $1,195

Original price: $1,495

Sleep like you're on a cloud with The Dream mattress. 

Sleep like you're on a cloud with The Dream mattress.  (Casper)

As a hybrid mattress, the Casper Dream has springs built in for supportive sleep, but the soft foam layer makes the mattress extra comfortable. The design is intended to help you toss and turn less and fall asleep fast.

Snow hybrid: on sale for $1,495

Original price: $1,895

Get a cool night's sleep with this mattress. 

Get a cool night's sleep with this mattress.  (Casper)

Casper’s other hybrid mattress option is the Snow hybrid. It has the same comforting spring and foam combination, plus Casper’s Snow Technology that helps you get 12+ hours of cooler sleep.

GET THE REST YOU NEED IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THESE 7 SLEEP PRODUCTS

Nectar

Bamboo bed and mattress bundle: on sale for $1,448

Original price: $3,956

Get a bed frame and mattress in one affordable set. 

Get a bed frame and mattress in one affordable set.  (Nectar)

All of Nectar’s bundles are currently on sale, and the Bamboo bed and mattress bundle is a popular option. You get a beautiful bamboo frame and headboard and the Nectar mattress of your choice, all for the price of just one of these items.

Adjustable comfort premier bundle: on sale for $1,398

Original price: $3,916

Save over $2,500 on an adjustable mattress and frame. 

Save over $2,500 on an adjustable mattress and frame.  (Nectar)

Ever wanted an adjustable bed? Now is the time to get one from Nectar. You can save over $2,500 on their adjustable comfort premier bundle. You get an adjustable metal frame and a Nectar cooling mattress.

Mornington bundle: on sale for $1,098

Original price: $3,145

Get a modern-looking bed frame and mattress. 

Get a modern-looking bed frame and mattress.  (Nectar)

Go for a classy, modern look with the Mornington bundle from Nectar. The bundle comes with an upholstered frame and a headboard you can get in either grey or tan, plus the Nectar mattress of your choosing.

Mattress Warehouse

Serta perfect sleeper: on sale for $599.99

Original price: $1,299.99

The perfect ultra-plus spring mattress. 

The perfect ultra-plus spring mattress.  (Mattress Warehouse)

The Serta perfect sleeper is an ultra-supportive mattress, thanks to its 825-coil system. Paired with a cooling gel memory foam and cooling fabric, you can more easily regulate your temperature during the night.

Beautyrest BR800 firm mattress: on sale for $479.99

Original price: $1,099.99

A firm mattress is ideal for side sleepers. 

A firm mattress is ideal for side sleepers.  (Mattress Warehouse)

Sleepers who need a firm mattress will love the Beautyrest BR800. It has multiple layers of foam, including a firm comfort foam, a more plus foam and a gel memory foam, all of which provide strong lumbar support.

The DreamCloud hybrid mattress: on sale for $665

Original price: $1,332

A tall, supportive mattress. 

A tall, supportive mattress.  (Mattress Warehouse)

The DreamCloud mattress is a hybrid mattress that has a little bit of everything. It has individually wrapped coils that add excellent support and a transition layer that helps with proper spine alignment. It also has a plush foam layer for cushioning, ensuring that you're comfortable all night.

SLEEP BETTER ON YOUR ROAD TRIP WITH THESE 10 TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 14" cooling gel hybrid mattress: on sale for $459.99

Original price: $819

This is a plush, cooling mattress that comes in a box. 

This is a plush, cooling mattress that comes in a box.  (Wayfair)

Wayfair’s 14-inch cooling hybrid mattress is designed to relieve pressure while promoting better breathability. It combines gel memory foam and pocket coils to keep you cool from the time you go to bed until the time you wake up.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Wayfair Sleep 12" medium pillow top hybrid mattress: on sale for $395.99

Original price: $40

Save big on this breathable mattress. 

Save big on this breathable mattress.  (Wayfair)

Pocket coils and a gel memory foam make up the Wayfair 12-inch medium pillow top mattress. The hypoallergenic design also makes it easier to breathe during the night. Pair these features with cooling technology, and you’ll sleep comfortably through the whole night.

Wayfair Sleep 8" cooling gel memory foam mattress: on sale for $147.99

Original price: $199.99

An affordable, memory foam mattress. 

An affordable, memory foam mattress.  (Wayfair)

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Wayfair eight-inch memory foam mattress is the way to go. It’s under $150 and is still supportive enough to help you sleep through the night. The eight-inch memory foam won’t transfer motion, so you can stay asleep no matter how much you or your partner moves around at night.

Related Topics

Deals