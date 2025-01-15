These 6 mattress brands are running major mattress sales in January: save up to $2,500 today

January is all about New Year’s resolutions, and one of the most popular resolutions is to get more rest. Trading in your beat-up mattress for something new is one of the best ways to start sleeping through the night.

Luckily, January is also the month when many top mattress brands run their biggest sales. This list includes popular mattress-in-a-box brands like Purple, Nolah, Nectar and Casper, plus major big-box companies like Mattress Warehouse and Wayfair.

Start getting the sleep you deserve with a comfortable mattress, be it a firm, supportive option, a soft, memory foam option or a hybrid.

Purple

Nolah

Casper

Nectar

Mattress Warehouse

Wayfair

Original price: $1,499

Purple has become a household name because of its original Purple mattress. Currently $300 off, this mattress is made up of three layers: a strong base foam, a pressure relieving foam and the classic GelFlex grid. The grid is designed to move with you as you sleep, so you wake up less during the night.

Original price: $1,899

Anyone who wants a softer, more supportive mattress should consider the Purple Plus mattress. It’s made up of all the layers the original Purple mattress is, with an added base foam layer that boosts stability.

Original price: $2,499

Rated 2024's Best Mattress for Side Sleepers by Sleep Foundation, the Nolah Evolution is a premium hybrid mattress. It offers responsive pressure relief, ideal for side sleepers. It also has a cloud-like liner that adds a layer of comfort.

Original price: $1,449

A versatile and comforting mattress, the Nolah Original features Zoned AirFoam that provides a firm base to sleep on. It's also infused with copper to help keep you cool all night.

Original price: $2,099

Do you want a more organic mattress to sleep on? The Nolah Natural is a pressure-relieving mattress made with organic latex, making it a hypoallergenic bed. It also features an organic cotton cover, moisture-wicking wool and two layers of soft, cushioning latex.

Original price: $749

The One mattress is one of Casper’s bestsellers. It’s the perfect blend of supportive and soft, thanks to the medium firmness. The mattress is designed to provide a cooling, pressure-relieving night of sleep.

Original price: $1,495

As a hybrid mattress, the Casper Dream has springs built in for supportive sleep, but the soft foam layer makes the mattress extra comfortable. The design is intended to help you toss and turn less and fall asleep fast.

Original price: $1,895

Casper’s other hybrid mattress option is the Snow hybrid. It has the same comforting spring and foam combination, plus Casper’s Snow Technology that helps you get 12+ hours of cooler sleep.

Original price: $3,956

All of Nectar’s bundles are currently on sale, and the Bamboo bed and mattress bundle is a popular option. You get a beautiful bamboo frame and headboard and the Nectar mattress of your choice, all for the price of just one of these items.

Original price: $3,916

Ever wanted an adjustable bed? Now is the time to get one from Nectar. You can save over $2,500 on their adjustable comfort premier bundle. You get an adjustable metal frame and a Nectar cooling mattress.

Original price: $3,145

Go for a classy, modern look with the Mornington bundle from Nectar. The bundle comes with an upholstered frame and a headboard you can get in either grey or tan, plus the Nectar mattress of your choosing.

Original price: $1,299.99

The Serta perfect sleeper is an ultra-supportive mattress, thanks to its 825-coil system. Paired with a cooling gel memory foam and cooling fabric, you can more easily regulate your temperature during the night.

Original price: $1,099.99

Sleepers who need a firm mattress will love the Beautyrest BR800. It has multiple layers of foam, including a firm comfort foam, a more plus foam and a gel memory foam, all of which provide strong lumbar support.

Original price: $1,332

The DreamCloud mattress is a hybrid mattress that has a little bit of everything. It has individually wrapped coils that add excellent support and a transition layer that helps with proper spine alignment. It also has a plush foam layer for cushioning, ensuring that you're comfortable all night.

Original price: $819

Wayfair’s 14-inch cooling hybrid mattress is designed to relieve pressure while promoting better breathability. It combines gel memory foam and pocket coils to keep you cool from the time you go to bed until the time you wake up.

Original price: $40

Pocket coils and a gel memory foam make up the Wayfair 12-inch medium pillow top mattress. The hypoallergenic design also makes it easier to breathe during the night. Pair these features with cooling technology, and you’ll sleep comfortably through the whole night.

Original price: $199.99

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the Wayfair eight-inch memory foam mattress is the way to go. It’s under $150 and is still supportive enough to help you sleep through the night. The eight-inch memory foam won’t transfer motion, so you can stay asleep no matter how much you or your partner moves around at night.