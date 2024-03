Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A stray kitten was adopted by an adoring couple after she interrupted their wedding last year.

Cat owner Cara racked up over 3 million likes after posting video of her meow-filled wedding ceremony on TikTok. The wedding was held at Curry Estate in Hopewell Junction, New York in September 2023.

Video shows the groom reading his vows to the bride when audience members suddenly hear a cat – now named Daisy – loudly meowing.

Cara told Fox News Digital that she originally didn't hear the chatty cat.

"We were so focused on the moment and what each other was saying," she explained. "We did notice, however, the crowd and bridal party starting to laugh!"

Cara's sister, who served as the maid of honor, then called the couple's attention to the matter.

"[She] kindly let us know that there was a cat right there meowing," the wife explained. "She was so perfectly perched on a tree stump behind us demanding to be heard."

According to Cara, she and her husband were already "huge cat people" before the ceremony – and the feline's unexpected appearance was a highlight.

"We have a cat that we adopted together, Gatsby, [and] our friends have celebrity nicknamed us Catt (Cara + Matt), and we even had cat cake toppers," she explained.

"It felt like this was all meant to be when she showed up."

After the bride and groom fell in love with the kitten, the couple's families and friends worked hard to look for her – but had no luck.

"All anyone could talk about was the cat. It was the highlight of the night… I knew we had to have her."

Two weeks later, Cara and Matt were contacted by their wedding venue. After trying for days, staff were finally able to lure the stray with leftover shrimp from past weddings.

"We were on our honeymoon [when they said] they had gotten her and that she was headed to a shelter if we wanted to adopt her," Cara explained.

Cara said Daisy perfectly integrated into her household. She was named after Daisy Buchanan from "The Great Gatsby" to match with her sibling, Gatsby.

"She is the most affectionate cat and loves nothing more than spending the day curled up inside our sweaters," Cara said. "It got even better when our resident cat, Gatsby, befriended her so quickly."

"It’s been such a joy having her and sharing her story with everyone," she added. "My husband Matt has said that he does not believe in fate but that it's pretty hard not to with Daisy!"