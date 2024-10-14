Make your home look more expensive with these tips for adding texture

Adding luxury to a home doesn't have to break the bank.

You can add elements to your interior space that make it appear expensive, but in reality, these elements can come at a low cost.

In terms of interior design, subtle changes go a long way.

In interior design, texture "refers to the feel, appearance or consistency of a surface or material," according to the Homes & Gardens website.

By making small textural changes to your home, you can give it an elevated, more expensive look.

Below are a few ways you can add texture to your home for an overall more expensive look.

One easy way to add texture to your home is through layering items.

This could mean an abundance of things, such as placing a faux fur throw on top of your bed in your room, or neatly folding a blanket and draping it over a couch in your living room.

You can also layer the throw pillows on your couch.

Additionally, layer items on your bookshelves by stacking books on top of one another, for example, and including other objects of different sizes and shapes.

Photographs are a great way to add texture to your home.

While there's nothing wrong with photographs simply placed in picture frames, a picture that is displayed in a more artistic way can give off a more elegant feeling in your home.

For example, a picture printed on a wooden plaque will not only add texture to your home, but also make the space feel more luxurious.

Shutterfly is one place you can go to create your own custom wooden plaques for your home.

You can arrange your wooden plaques on a wall in your home to display your family memories in a luxurious way.

You can also add more dimension to your walls with pieces of artwork.

Artwork can be very expensive, but it doesn't have to be. You can find unique and beautiful pieces at a low cost if you look in the right places.

While there are tons of large retailers that sell artwork, another place worth looking is a site like Etsy.

Etsy is full of unique, handmade wall art. There are so many different designs on Etsy, so you're sure to find a piece of work that fits the style of your home.

A little can go a long way.

Small accents around the home can give it texture and luxury.

Small accents include coffee table books neatly stacked, with a matching candle at their side.

Other accents include ornaments and trinkets spread on a bookshelf.

Light fixtures — from small bedside lamps to larger ones placed on the floor — can also add texture to a space, as well as mirrors, large and small.

Houseplants can also be a great way to add texture to a home. Small houseplants can be placed on a coffee table or bookshelves and larger ones can be placed in a corner of any given room. You can also add texture to your walls with hanging houseplants.

If you have hardwood floors, adding a small cozy rug, or more around the home can also be a way to add texture.