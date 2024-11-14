Macy's early Black Friday deals start now: Save up to 70% on bedding, apparel and more

The Black Friday sales are ramping up, with Macy’s joining in on the early sales. Macy’s early Black Friday deals run now through November 23rd. You can find hot deals on hundreds of products, from beauty and bedding options to kitchen goods and apparel.

You can expect door-busting offers with some discounts going as deep as 60% to 70% off. Whether you’re ticking off items from your own wish list or gathering presents for loved ones, there's no better time to make the most of your budget.

Beauty

Bedding

Kitchen

Apparel

Original price: $49.50

A makeup wardrobe from Macy’s is the perfect gift for any makeup lovers, no matter if they’re pros at their makeup or newly into it. You get 75 shimmer eyeshadows, 41 matte eyeshadows, blushes, face powders, lip liners and more in this set. You’ll have everything you need to complete the perfect look every day.

Original price: $39.50

Get 10 makeup brushes for less than $20 with this artistry brush set. You’ll get a large powder brush all the way to an eyeshadow brush and a detail brush. You’ll be able to tackle any makeup look with this set.

Original price: $30

Taking care of your skin is important, no matter who you are. This skincare set specifically designed for men includes a facial cleanser, sheet masks, beard oil, shaving cream, face lotion and moisturizer.

Original price: $121

Getting a professional facial can be costly, but this Sonic pore extraction system can give you the power to rejuvenate your skin at home. The diamond encrusted tips, sonic technology and vacuum suction target dead skin and enlarged pores, helping to create a more even skin tone.

Original price: $25

Make sure you have lip gloss for every outfit you own by getting a 15-piece lip gloss set. These lip glosses come in shades from neutrals to soft pinks and berry plums to radiant reds.

Original price: $246

Add some luxury to your bedroom or living room with a luxurious faux fur throw. The throw looks like it’s made from genuine fur and is a heavy, beautiful blanket that’s perfect for cold weather. You can choose from a creamy white blanket or a rugged brown.

Original price: $100

Now that the holiday season is upon us, it’s time to change your bedding to something more festive. The Holiday script reversible comforter set is a beautiful red and green plaid set with a sheet set featuring holiday script.

Original price: $160

Comfortable sheets are what make for a great night’s sleep. These Serene Sleep sheets are affordable but luxurious. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases in the color of your choice.

Original price: $60

Fall and winter are the perfect time to keep throw blankets all over the house. Start decorating for the holidays now with these Holiday Lane cozy throws. The soft lining is warm and comfy and the fun holiday patters on the fleece side of the blanket add some festivity to your home.

Original price: $40

Down comforters are some of the comfiest blankets you can have on the bed. Often stuffed with feathers or other soft materials, they’re lightweight but warm blankets. You can get this lightweight reversible down comforter on sale for less than $20, and you can choose from seven stand-out colors.

Original price: $549.99

A set of All-Clad pans is every home chef’s dream. These are the pans used by professionals. They cook food evenly, are extremely easy to clean and are extremely durable. You get four important pots and pans in this set that can help you cook any dish.

Original price: $424.99

A Black & Decker chest freezer provides plenty of space for food storage. Ideal for stocking up on holiday goodies, this chest freezer provides five cubic feet of space. There is plenty of space to hold extra frozen goods when there’s a good sale.

Original price: $59.99

Instead of waiting for your tea kettle to boil, a digital gooseneck electric kettle heats up quickly. The digital controls let you select the perfect temperature for any drink, from tea to cocoa to coffee. The gooseneck spout makes for easy pouring, ensuring you won’t spill hot water everywhere.

Original price: $430

Le Creuset Dutch ovens are gorgeous, durable pans that many home and professional chefs swear by. You can choose from Le Creuset’s gorgeous line of colors and get a French-made pan that cooks everything perfectly.

Original price: $245.80

Now is the ideal time to buy all your outdoor items at unbeatable prices. This outdoor pizza oven is about $120 off right now, a steal for what you’re getting. The oven is large enough to cook pizza and appetizers all at once, while still being a portable option.

Original price: $395

A classy and warm jacket, the London Fog men’s wool-blend overcoat will make a statement. It’s great for a professional or casual look and comes in a handful of beautiful neutral colors you can match to your style.

Original price: $79.50

A set of notched-collar pajamas are super soft and comfy. There’s a slight stretch in the fabric that makes it ideal for any body type.

Original price: $79.50

Stay comfortable while looking stylish in these Willoww botties. The trendy block heel and crisscross buckle straps pair well with skirts, dresses and pants.

Original price: $30

A combination blanket and sweater is a great way to stay warm and get your house projects done. A cozy plush printed wrap from Macy’s is an oversized wrap with a blanket feel. The large pockets are wrapped in faux-fir trim and the plush interior is designed to keep you nice and toasty. You can currently get the wrap in numerous fun Christmas prints or a few solid colors.

Original price: $115

A cozy plaid robe is a strong gift option for any man in your life. A Ralph Lauren robe blends style and comfort. It’s incredibly soft, and the large pockets let you carry everything from your phone to a book or snacks comfortably.